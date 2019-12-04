Hirschi Realtor Group, Child Care Partners team up for Christmas Kick-off to buy kids new shoes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To celebrate the season of giving, officials with the Hirschi Realtor Group are teaming up with Child Care Partners to give 19 kids a brand new pair of sneakers.

It’s a holiday tradition that has been carried out for the past 54 years.

“It’s definitely amazing, [for] a lot of our kids [the] majority of the shoes they get are ‘hand-me-downs’ from their brothers, sisters, cousins, so for them to get a new pair of shoes, even one time a year, it’s awesome,” Child Care Partners official Andrea Harris said.

No matter the color, size or style needed, agents with Hirschi Realtor Group are helping kids lace up the perfect pair of kicks, just in time for the holiday season.

“We measure them, we find shoes that the kids want, and hopefully, they’re all happy as a result,” Hirschi Realtor Group owner Danny Steed said.

The Christmas Kick-off started 54 years ago when founder John Hirschi decided to team up with Child Care Partners rather than give out corporate gifts to clients who he said didn’t really need them.

“I think we find that to be the case more often than not,” Steed said. “It may be the only opportunity these kids get to get a new pair of shoes. That’s the joy of it; that’s the fun part. It’s bringing them in and seeing the looks on their faces and letting them get the experience of getting a new pair of shoes and we have a lot of fun doing it.”

Child Care Partners services low-income families and single mothers with children as young as eight weeks and up to 4-years-old. This year, they’re getting some early help from Santa.

“It’s just perfect timing, I mean, of course, everyone gets new shoes when school starts, but these kids are in daycare year-round, so we don’t have a stopping point,” Harris said.

The constant attendance doesn’t allow for a break to meet the needs of new clothes or shoes, Harris said.

When kids can no longer fit into their new shoes, Harris said parents often bring them back each year for another family to have.