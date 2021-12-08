Hirschi Realtors’ Christmas Shoe Project laces up 40 kiddos

Christmas came early for 40 kids this morning thanks to the continuous generosity of Hirschi Realtors and the Libra Foundation.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Christmas came early for 40 kids Wednesday morning, thanks to the continuous generosity of Hirschi Realtors and the Libra Foundation.

“You can just tell the difference when they walk in here and when they walk out,” Executive Director for Child Care Partners Keri Goins said. “The kids are skipping and jumping and excited.”

Why wouldn’t they after being gifted a brand new pair of shoes that is sure to light up their day?

That gift wouldn’t be possible without the 56-year tradition upheld by Hirschi Realtors.

“It’s a part of our legacy,” Hirschi Realtors owner and broker Danny Steed said. “It’s a tradition for us; it was started by John Hirschi in the beginning, a long time ago, and it kicks off our holiday season.”

Steed said they made a monetary donation last year because of the pandemic, but it’s an even better feeling to meet and interact with the kiddos.

“It’s something that we enjoy doing with the kids, for the kids, and the office staff loves it, the agents enjoy it,” Steed said. “It’s just something that we do; it’s a part of us.”

40 kids in total, from both WFISD’s Head Start Program, as well as Child Care Partners, went home with a new pair of socks and kicks and got a visit from Santa himself.

Goins said this project has been impacting kids within the organization for well over 40 years and is one less thing for parents to worry about this holiday season.

“Shoes are something that a lot of our families really struggled with, and it’s really neat to see what it does to the self-esteem of these kids to walk out bouncing around with their brand new shoes on,” Goins said.

Steed said those within the agency understand this may be the only new pair of shoes these children get in a while, and they are happy to continue to help in such a small, yet meaningful, way.

They spent about $1,000 to $1,500 to ensure each kid is laced up with a brand new pair of shoes.