Hirschi Realtors continues Child Care Partners Christmas gifting tradition with COVID-19 in mind

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the past 54 years, Hirschi Realtors has taken 20 kids from Child Care Partners to buy shoes and coats, but due to COVID-19, they had to come up with a new solution.

Hirschi Realtors presented a check to Child Care Partners Wednesday morning, Dec. 9, as an alternative for their annual Christmas shoe gifting tradition.

The company presented a check for $2,000 so that children can still experience the magic of Christmas.

“We’re going to purchase some shoes for those that need it, but on Saturday everyone is going to get a gift and they’re going to get a pair of Christmas pajamas,” Keri Goins, Child Care Partners executive director, said. “I don’t know how many of you guys got a brand new set of Christmas pajamas the night before Christmas but when the presents were open the next morning, you had brand new pajamas on.”

Child Care Partners said they want to send every child home with something and are hoping that next year they can continue their usual tradition.