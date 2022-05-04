WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the WFISD continues working to navigate the budget deficit impacting the district, those at the core of all of this – students and teachers, remain concerned about the future.

“I feel I can speak for my teachers, my peers and myself when I say we’re scared,” Hirschi Senior Phillip Allery said.

Scared, anxious and worried – those are the current emotions of many in the WFISD as leaders finished working to make up a $9-million dollar deficit, a deficit that is resulting in job cuts on several campuses.

Hirschi High School student Phillip Allery said he never imagined his senior year would involve speaking on an issue as concerning as this one.

“My teachers are frantic; I’ve had several teachers cry when I mention this to them, and I’m talking about them and I tell them how much I appreciate them,” Allery said.

Allery, along with concerned parents and teachers, spoke at Wednesday’s school board meeting where board members discussed probationary contracted employees, as well as the renewal of contracts for staff who have one-year contracts.

“I have provided several different trainings to campus staff to help build their capacity to properly serve the special education population,” a concerned teacher said. “My colleagues have done the same, and I worry about the absence of that support.”

“We are freaking out; we have no idea what’s happening,” a concerned parent said. “These kids are innocent, and they need help from adults. We are the adults.”

One program that students like Allery are concerned about is the International Baccalaureate or IB program at Hirschi, which will be losing its coordinator, a coordinator who many students expressed their gratefulness for in letters.

“She believes in you even when you dont believe in yourself; that is someone who, when you lose them, can’t be made up for, this is from an anonymous student,” Allery read. “Us students are directly affected, as we don’t know who will organize our future work to be sent to IB.”

Acting Superintendent Debbie Dipprey wants to assure students that the board hears their concerns loud and clear, and there are no plans to discontinue the IB program.

“I have been so gratified that students have taken the time to reach out to me and share their concerns; that means a lot,” Dipprey said.

While this is a tough time for everyone involved, Dipprey said these tough decisions had to be made to try and better the district’s financial position.

“Some of the uncertainty that people are feeling, I hope, will be sealed for them in an attempt to heal some of the hurt feelings and some of the upset thats happened,” Dipprey said.

“I believe in every student in every school at the WFISD,” Allery said. “Our teachers love us, they do, and I know that they would do this for any one of us.”

It’ll be that support that gets everyone through these next couple of months.

WFISD released an in-depth statement earlier today regarding all this. That statement can be found here.