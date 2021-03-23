Hirschi softball booster club, parents and players show continued support for Coach Liz Kimbell

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hirschi High School Head Softball Coach Elizabeth Kimbell was stopped by an officer early Saturday morning, March 20, at 10th and Scott when an officer saw a pickup with no headlights or taillights.

He said her speech was slurred and she failed a field sobriety test and she was arrested for driving while intoxicated, and released the same day.

Now, parents and players are stepping up to show support for their coach.

“They listen to her, she’s there from any of them if they need anything, and she’s willing to bend over backwards for them,” Hirschi softball mom Toni Smith said.

Smith’s daughter is a junior who’s played all three years at Hirschi, she wants to finish her career with Kimbell and doesn’t want to see another new coach.

“She was wanting to see this all the way out with her coach,” Smith said.

Kimbell has been the head coach of Hirschi for two years now, before that, she spent a season at the helm for Old High,

“The last couple of years I’ve had the opportunity to see her be that coach and be there for them girls,” Andrea Gomez said.

Gomez knows as good as anybody, considering she has two daughters on the team, a freshman and sophomore, and her son is the team manager.

“It’s been really awesome, she started a booster club for them, she’s got them working out together, shoot they even all got matching uniforms and cleats, so it’s really awesome to actually see them out there on the field having a good time,” Gomez said.

Gomez added the impact Coach Kimbell has on these players in just two years is hard to miss.

“As humans, we’re bound to make mistakes, but I don’t fell like this is a mistake that should jeopardize her job,” Gomez said. “You know these girls look up to her, she’s a big mentorship for them, she encourages them, they’re very enthused when they get out there on that field.”

That’s something they all hope stays that way.

“We want to keep it going for them, and the only way we know how is to keep that coach on board as much as possible,” Gomez said.

“All her kids and her parents (of) kids, we got her back,” Smith said.

Now booster club members, parents and players are all stepping up to the plate for their coach, waiting for some sign on whether her position is in jeopardy.

A WFISD spokesperson told us as of today that Coach Kimbell is still employed as a teacher and coach.