WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Shortly after district officials awarded victory in the controversial Hirschi vs. Graham football game, the outcome was again called into question.

Hirschi was declared the winner of the game on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, by the District 3-4A, Division II Executive Committee (DEC). The DEC consists of superintendents from the five schools which make up the district.

Later Wednesday, KFDX learned allegations were submitted that Hirschi played an ineligible player during Friday (Oct. 7, 2022) night’s game. Pending the investigation, the outcome of the game is still in question.

At this time the matter of ineligibility is unclear.

If the investigation proves the allegations are true, Hirschi would forfeit the game making Graham the victor.

Dr. Donny Lee, Superintendent of the Wichita Falls Independent School District, and Sonny Cruse, Superintendent of the Graham Independent School District, abstained from contributing to the decision.

The Superintendents of Midland Greenwood, Snyder, and Sweetwater, the other three schools in District 3-4A, decided after a discussion Wednesday afternoon to name Hirschi High School the winner of Friday night’s game.

Friday, October 7, 2022, with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter of the varsity football matchup between the Hirschi Huskies and the Graham Steers, the game was suspended following a brawl between players of the two teams.

Friday’s game served as the first District 3-4A, DII game for both Hirschi and Graham. As is standard in UIL districts, a school’s record against its district opponents determines its post-season fate.

Eleven players will serve suspensions of at least two-quarters of his team’s next game as a result of their participation in Friday’s fight. According to the UIL, players who were ejected or deemed to have played a role in the altercation on the field must be suspended a minimum of one-half of the team’s next contest.