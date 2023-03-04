WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Life is full of second chances, one new local barbershop that pushed through knows that.

There was music, cupcakes, and even a taco truck, Sergio Maldonado. The owner of La Familia Cuts says what it took to get him here was a long time coming.

Sometimes life doesn’t always go as planned, but there’s always a chance to turn that way around.

“I was in prison for close to 10 years and the fifth year in, I had a friend, another inmate, he asked me what I wanted to do with my life, and I was like man I’m not sure. He was like, ‘have you ever thought about cutting hair?,’ and I said ‘yeah, show me'” Owner of La Familia Cuts, Sergio Maldonado said.

That friend then taught Sergio everything he knew, and Sergio began cutting hair in prison…the first thing he did once out, was go to barber school and get licensed.

“That was the first thing I wanted to do, go to school. I went to school in Midcities barber college in Grand Prairie, Texas and you know just found out that

this is what I wanted to do, make a career out of it, and so I just kept pushing forward,” Maldonado said.

Sergio’s mother recalls him coming home and telling her he was going to open up his own barbershop. Now, she gets to see the actions behind those exact words.

“I’m very emotional, very proud of him, and for this day I mean he said what he was going to do, and he’s doing it now, and he’s opened up a shop

with his sister, and you know he lost a brother in Afghanistan, and he says ‘This is for G baby’,” Sergio’s mother, Alicia Castillo said.

Sergio says he hopes by being bilingual and in a Hispanic family-owned barbershop, he can provide services for Hispanic families in the community.

“I just wanted it to be a whole different vibe, you don’t see a whole lot of Hispanic barbershops here, you see Hispanic barbers, but you don’t have the environment

around it, so I want it to do a thing for me and my people,” Maldonado said.

Overwhelmed and blessed were the words of Maldonado today, a prime example

of how to keep on going and never stop chasing your dreams.

Maldonado says La Familia Cuts give out $10 dollar haircuts every Tuesday, so go on and check them out!