Historic Archer City hotel under new management

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks can expect to see some new faces in the Historic Spur Hotel just a few miles down Highway 79 in Archer City.

For nearly a century, The Spur Hotel has been a stop for travelers from near and far. Built in 1929, this historic building has seen its fair share of owners and hard times over the years.

“The Depression came through and it went busted, sold it to other people at the time. Stayed operational at this location until 1966 and then it shut down for a good while,” owner John Hudson said.

After the Abernathy family purchased the hotel in 1990, and their full restoration brought it back to life. When the opportunity became available for John and his wife, Dotty Hudson, to buy the hotel this year, they weren’t going to pass it up.

“Dotty and I have been talking the last few weeks and it’s really changed our whole life,” Hudson said. “All of my family, children, and grandchildren in Arkansas, we all had our thanksgiving here with all of our family, we had thirty people, just family members here.”

This is exactly what the Hudsons want to bring to their visitors: a family atmosphere with rooms that sleep one, to rooms that sleep a family of four. But it didn’t always look like this, something Hudson knows all too well.

“When I was growing up in the ’50s and ’60s, there was a restaurant here, a saddle shop in this room right here and then the hotel was the rest of it,” Hudson said. “When the Abernathys redid it in 1991 they changed the whole configuration downstairs and we redid every single room and each room is unique in itself.”

Still displaying the original brick from 1929, The Spur Hotel is a piece of history in itself, something that the Hudsons hope encourages new visitors to stop and stay awhile.

The Spur Hotel does have rooms available for rent right now, so if you want to come check out this historic hotel for yourself click here.