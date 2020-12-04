Historic neighborhood cancels holiday tradition amid COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local tradition in a historic Wichita Falls neighborhood has been canceled for the first time in its four-decade history due to concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives with The Morningside Luminaries announced Friday on their official Facebook page their decision to cancel the annual display to avoid putting participating residents at risk of exposure.

See the Facebook post in its entirety below:

For over 40 years, neighbors residing in Morningside have lined the streets each holiday season with about 2,000 paper sacks filled with sand and candles.

The display has given the historic neighborhood a beautiful glow from dusk until the candles go out, typically with cars lined up bumper-to-bumper to see the display.

Following Christmas of 2019, the neighborhood met with Wichita Falls Fire Department officials and made the decision to switch to battery-operated lights in lieu of real candles, citing fire hazards as the reason for the switch.