YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — History buffs got their fix at Fort Belknap Saturday with Living History Days.

People celebrated history around Fort Belknap as encampments, chuckwagons and plenty more were on display.

Folks gathered around the displays to hear from experts on different topics and life as a soldier.

There were activities for everybody to enjoy including doll-making for the kid and a cannon demonstrated for the adults.