Hoegger Family Farms set to open Sunday, Jan. 31

SCOTLAND (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma has a new milk producer.

Hoegger Family Farms is opening in Scotland tomorrow, Sunday Jan. 31.

It has been a dream for the Hoeggers to start a dairy farm and said they are excited their idea is finally coming to fruition.

After beginning construction in September, Hoegger Family Farms is ready to sell some raw milk.

“Right when we got married, we knew we wanted to come back home. This is where we would be,” Blake Hoegger, Hoegger Family Farms owner, said. “We came home with our four-year-old daughter at the time and she wanted some show calves so we bought a couple of heifers and this is what it’s evolved into. Our kids really enjoy it so it’s a family operation”

It’s evolved into 120 acres of land that milk-producing animals can enjoy.

Hoegger Family Farms has eight cows that will be milked. They will be milked twice-a-day for about five to six gallons per day.

“We’re hoping to get up anywhere to 15 to 20. It’s a very small farm. We’ll never be milking over 20 cows,” Blake Hoegger said.

“Everything that you’re looking at we have done ourselves with help from our family,” Sarah Jo Hoegger, Hoegger Family Farms owner, said. “We’ve had very few contractors, we’ve built it almost all ourselves.

And the Hoeggers said they plan to expand beyond just dairy.

“We plan on adding in more stuff such as fresh farm-raised beef, pork, different things like that,” Blake Hoegger said. “This spring we have a couple of steers and hogs and stuff we’ll have butchered and be able to offer the public beef and pork here at the farm as well.”

Although there is still work to be done on the farm, this is just the beginning of the family business.

“We’ve been talking about it for years and we’re excited that we finally have the opportunity to do it and we’ve had unreal support,” Sarah Jo Hoegger said. “So I just appreciate everyone that has come out and supported us through this process.”

Tomorrow, Sunday Jan. 31, the farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Milk will be $6 per gallon.