Hoegger Farms plans to produce raw milk, connect consumers with process

ARCHER COUNTY(KFDX KJTL)— A dairy farm in Scotland is putting the last touches on construction to be able to produce and sell raw milk. The idea behind Hoegger Farms is to bring the customer close to the farmer and the process of gathering milk.

“We currently have about twenty head of cattle we will get up to milking probably twenty-five to thirty and that’s what we will stay at here at this dairy which is relatively small for most dairy farms,” Blake Hoegger said.

Not only in size is Hoegger Farms different from others, but the type of milk they will be producing, Blake and Sarah are looking to produce raw milk as well as an environment for consumers to come and see first hand.

“One of our goals here is to bring people back out to the farm and kind of put the farm to the table and show where the food comes from and put a face to the farmer,” Hoegger said.

“It’s about the community we want them to come see where their milk comes from and meet the cows see how the process is it’s not just about selling the gallon it’s about bringing people out here and make them connected to the community so our dairy industry as a whole doesn’t die,” Sarah Hoegger said.

The Hoeggers are currently in the process of finishing work on their barn and hope to soon bring products before Thanksgiving.

Although the Hoeggers have been in the dairy business for many years, this is the first time they are getting into the raw milk industry and are confident once they can set a price and find a market to go for.

For more information on Hoegger Farms click here.