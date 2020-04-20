Holiday fireworks, retail-to-go discussed in Wichita County commissioners meeting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County commissioners court met to discuss a multitude of topics including firework sales for an upcoming holiday.

Texas’ only periods to sell fireworks are the 4th of July and New Year’s. But county commissioners are now discussing a motion to sell fireworks for Memorial Day weekend.

“If there is a fire then we gotta call out volunteer fire departments depending on how large it gets; how many people you’re bringing together that are not around. I’d be highly concerned about COVID spread. I think that’s an unnecessary risk,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

A request from a local fireworks vendor has the Wichita County commissioners thinking of making an unprecedented move. A move that was inspired out of trying to bring some joy to a dark moment in history.

“He [the vendor] would like us to allow that to add some celebration. And I think what he does is not so much about people going popping firecrackers. I guess that goes on Memorial Day. But I think they want him to do a show or two,” Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 4 Jeff Watts said.

The motion would allow fireworks to be sold in Wichita County between May 20 and midnight of May 25. But Gossom said in the meeting that he did not want to accept it if the declaration of disaster was still active.

“As long as we’ve got this condition, I’m gonna say my disaster order will, the governor does his thing. We’ll find out where fireworks are but it’s still an optional thing,” Gossom said.

Along with fireworks, county commissioners also talked about Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order that allows retail businesses to open with pickup and delivery options only.



And their concern is for the local small businesses.

“They’re locally owned. They don’t have large marketing teams to put things out on the internet for you to order for ’em,” Gossom said. “And a lot of things people wanna physically see or sit in or lie down on if it’s a bed. They wanna know what they’re getting so I’m not sure how that’s gonna take place. But we’ll see what local ingenuity does under those conditions.”

Gossom said he is waiting on more orders from Governor Abbott before opening any more businesses and county commissioners are waiting to hear feedback before they make a decision about fireworks sales.