Holiday in the Park draws crowd as festivities begin in Lawton

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks in Lawton kicked off the holiday in style for this year’s Holiday in the Park.

The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Holiday in the Park held its parade and ‘Frost Your Fanny’ 5K Glow and Fun Run Saturday evening.

The Elmer Thomas Park is home to more beautiful holiday light displays than ever before and that parade drew out a huge crowd lining the street.

There was live music by the Cameron University jazz band as well as the university’s orchestra, along with scouts and many more local organizations making their way through! And, that’s just the tip of the iceberg for what people can expect this holiday season.

“All the children having their families and the community out and being excited just makes it all worth it. We have over 40 brand new displays, some of the largest in the state. Some of them are 30-40 foot long, so people are just excited to come and see what we’ve done,” Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dr. Krista Ratliff said.

Organizers hope this will bring joy to the community in a COVID safe manner. There are quite a bit of activities to expect from ice skating to exotic animals and many more!

Click here for more information.