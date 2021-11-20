Holiday in the Park kicks off in Lawton

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Holiday in the Park, hosted by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, has announced an expansion at Elmer Thomas Park. The expansion includes new light displays, a winter skating rink, live music, food trucks and more.

The 2021 Holiday in the Park parade, Frost your Fanny 5K & Glow Fun Run and the Holiday Light display start Saturday, November 20.

The 5K and Fun Run will kick off the night at 5:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.

The park will be open from November 20 to January 1.

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce collaborated with local business owners and community advocates in recent months to outline the goals for Holiday in the Park this year.

“We are so grateful for our community volunteers who have stepped up to make Holiday in the Park an exceptional event to bring [our] community together,” Event President and CEO Dr. Krista Ratliff said. “Without the Lawton Fort Sill community, we would not have been able to expand the light displays, provide entertainment including a winter skating rink, and other family-oriented events throughout the holiday season. The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce decided to undertake the Frost Your Fanny 5K & Glow Fun Run this year to bring joy back to our community through an outdoor, COVID safe environment.”

Holiday in the Park is a non-profit organization led by volunteers guided by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.