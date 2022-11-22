WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanks to a match grant from the J.S. Bridwell Foundation, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will soon be able to further help families in its 12-county service area.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, the foundation has offered to match all gifts up to $75,000, meaning our community has the chance to raise a total of $150,000 to help fight hunger for Christmas.

This campaign will run from Tuesday through December 31 and will help acquire funds to help the one in six adults and one in four children that are food insecure in our area.

Click here to learn more about donating.