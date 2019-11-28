Holiday season keeps local plumbers busy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Thanksgiving is one of those holidays notorious for keeping plumbers busy.

With the amount of food that gets forced down the drain, and extra people at the house using the toilets, many plumbers are having to work extra hard.

Brian Walser with Brian’s plumbing said to be cautious of how much toilet paper your out-of-town family is using and make sure they’re not flushing things that aren’t meant to go through the sewer lines.

He also encourages folks to put all food in the trashcan before using the garbage disposal.

“There’s always people that wanna pitch in and help grandma wash the dishes and they just rake the food off in the disposal and turn it on and one of the key things is not leaving the water running long enough to wash the food off the pipe,” Brian’s Plumbing owner Brian Wasler said.

The same goes for grease. Stick your grease in a bowl, then throw it in the trash can.

Don’t send grease down the drain.

The City of Wichita Falls wants residents to know about its program called “Can the Grease.”