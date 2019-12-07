Holiday season prompts reminder to ‘lock, take, hide’

Since no one wants their holiday shopping to be in vain, the Wichita Falls Police Department is reminding Texomans to ‘lock take and hide’ this holiday season.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since no one wants their holiday shopping to be in vain, the Wichita Falls Police Department is reminding Texomans to ‘lock take and hide’ this holiday season.

This is a basic tool that officials said can help reduce vehicle burglaries.

It’s pretty simple, lock your vehicle and set your car alarm since criminals hate making loud noises.

Hide your valuables or take them with you, park in spaces opened to the general public and if you can, record serial numbers of your property to make it more easy to identify in the event it is stolen.

It is also important to remain vigilant and not accept help from suspicious people who come out of nowhere.

During this time of holiday spirit, WFPD Officer Timothy Johnson said more folks should start taking care of their neighbors.

“If you see things going on or if you see someone in the neighborhood that you typically haven’t seen before, and they are walking around looking into cars, they are peeking into fences, you can call the police,” Johson said.

While it was not specific to the holiday season, between Nov. 1, 2018, to Jan. 1, 2019, there were 89 cases of vehicle burglaries.

Since Nov. 1 there have been 31 reported burglaries to vehicles.