Holiday shopping heats up for local businesses during pandemic after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — For most, Black Friday signals the beginning of holiday shopping.

And this year, shopping local could be easier, and safer.

“When you walk in, people recognize your face, they know that, they’ve either seen you at church or the kid pick up line and they think there’s comfort there,” Sincerely You Owner Denver Barnett said.

“You can always call us and we’ll help you shop,” Regeneration Manager Alaina Strickland said.

On Maplewood here in Wichita Falls, Regeneration tried a few different things this year for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

“We’ve ran some different deals and we’ve tried to keep a lot of our sales and deals online for people who don’t want to come into the store, so we’ve had a good response there,” Strickland said.

The deals will continue throughout the holidays too!

The same goes for Sincerely Yours in Iowa Park, owner Denver Barnett said it’s her dream owning her own business.

Now during the pandemic, when so many shops are closed, Barnett couldn’t ask for more than to be open to offer the community this local option.

“Now just being able to provide products in our store for people is exciting, to think, hey our little family is helping other people find gifts,” Barnett said.

Husky Hat Company back in Wichita Falls is ready for anything in 2020.

“We’ve got lots of hats for our customers and for new customers, we’re glad to give them ‘Hat 101’ any time they want to come in,” Husky Hat owner Stanley Rater said.

Masked up, Rater hopes staying local can help you avoid holiday shopping crowds at bigger stores.

“We’re encouraging people to shop local because of the epidemic and of course we want everybody to stay healthy and enjoy the holidays, so it’s a lot closer,” Rater said.

Right in your community, ready to help fulfill some wish lists.

“I hope this Christmas season, our little store can help provide some checklists for some people,” Barnett said.

As you look for the best gifts this holiday season, remember to shop local!

And those Black Friday deals aren’t over, look for more deals on Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season!