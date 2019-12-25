Holiday Spirit Elves serve Vernon community for Christmas tradition

WILLBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Every Christmas, volunteers, or is this case, holiday spirit elves, get together to help feed those in Vernon.

This year, volunteers served 528 meals at the Wilbarger County auditorium or delivered to homes.

Folks from the area rally together for this annual Holiday Spirit Meal to serve the community in whatever way they can.

“I’ve been helping them out,” volunteer Dew Westover said. “The last four years is when we kind of got involved, me and my wife both.”

Each Christmas, Westover has a very important job to do.

“I generally try to keep everything flowing as far as the corn and green beans go,” Westover said. “I also keep up with the gravy.”

The holiday spirit meal was started back in 1987 by Pat and Glenna Bryant in Vernon.

When Pat Bryant died in 2016, Sharon Goins along with her husband Billy took over to help feed the less fortunate residents and first responders working on Christmas.

“We’re filling plates for 528 carry-outs,” Goins said. “Then we’ll open the doors around noon because our dressing is ready early.”

In addition to the 528 meals going out, another 325 will be prepped for those who decide to come to dine in.

Most of the food comes from private donations, and as for the toys, Santa and his helpers have that covered.

“[For] the Christmas gifts, we’re going to have a visit from the man in red,” Goins said. “We’re very pleased to have him. Dollar General and the Dollar Tree have been so good to us. They got up a toy drive and donated about six huge boxes of toys. We have more toys than we’ve ever had.”

Goins said as many as 150 volunteers, some as old as 87-years-old, come back each year to help. She said it’s not about having a need, but rather giving a reason for residents to spend the holidays together and bond over some delicious food free of charge.

“They just asked me one day to help, and I thought ‘well ok,'” Goins said. “Because you make some good gravy’? ‘Oh, well you bet, that’s what it is.’

The holiday spirit meal is always looking for donations to help feed those in need.

