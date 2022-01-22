Holliday boy uses birthday to collect, donate items to Humane Society of Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — It all started when the Moores adopted Molly from the Humane Society of Wichita County last month.

“You know he said, ‘well I really don’t want anything else I got so much for Christmas,'” Jackson’s dad Dustin Moor said.

With his birthday just three weeks after Christmas, first grader Jackson Moore had an idea.

“I wanted to donate to the shelter because they don’t have any homes and they don’t have that much stuff,” Jackson Moore said.

So for his seventh birthday party, he didn’t ask for gifts for himself, but instead, gifts for those animals still needing a fur-ever home!

“Enough to fill up the back of the suburban stacked floor to ceiling so he was pretty proud of his haul,” Dustin Moore said.

Not only delivering all those goods but also donating time bonding with countless cats and dogs.

“I said I’m going to try two times a month to come,” Jackson Moore said.

This is perfectly in line with what Jackson sees his future looking like.

“I want to run an animal hotel and also I wanted to work here,” Jackson said.

An act of kindness that’s rewarding for a parent like Dustin Moore.

“Definitely a proud parent moment. We were really proud of what he did and he actually went above and beyond when we brought the donations. There was a cat up here that he really liked and he decided that out of his own pocket he wanted to pay that cat’s adoption fee. So he paid for Axel to get adopted so he can get adopted and go to a nice new home just like our dog did,” Dustin said.

A trend that Jackson hopes other kids will see and a birthday to remember.

“Come on out and donate to the Wichita [County] Humane Society!” Jackson said.

Again, Jackson paid for the adoption fee for Axel the orange cat in the video!

So if you want to give him a perfect fur-ever home, head to the humane society while you still can!