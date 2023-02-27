HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — Holliday ISD is working to inform its school community about a bond proposal for the ballot in May.

The first of several meetings was held Monday evening in the Holliday High School auditorium.

Some of the items included in the three propositions include a new baseball and softball complex, upgrades to the existing fieldhouse and renovations to Eagle Stadium.

Holliday ISD Superintendent Cody Carroll said, getting as much information out to the public is an important part of the process.

“We just want to take every opportunity to make sure that we give as much information we can. We know it’s a big ask of our community, but we want people to be informed. We want them to have the opportunity to ask questions and to make sure that we do a good job of explaining what it is that we’re asking from them,” Carroll said.

There will be several more meetings over the next two months to give everyone the chance to be informed about the bond.