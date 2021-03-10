Holliday community to host drive-thru benefit dinner for woman battling cancer

HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL)— First Baptist Church and other local businesses in Holliday are hosting a drive-thru benefit dinner to help a woman battling pancreatic cancer.

Sandra Biter is battling stage 3 pancreatic cancer and the community is coming together to host a drive-thru hamburger dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26 at First Baptist Church in Holliday.

A hamburger, chips and drink are $10 and all proceeds will go toward Biter’s medical expenses.

For more information on this benefit dinner, call Vickie Hatcher at (940) 733-9749.

