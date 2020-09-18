Holliday Elementary no longer requiring students to wear masks beginning Sept. 29

HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — As the new six-week grading period begins, Holliday Elementary will no longer require students to wear masks in school, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 29.
In a statement, Holliday ISD officials said they still strongly recommend students who attend Holliday Elementary to wear masks, but they will no longer be required.
There are stipulations to this, though.
According to officials, teachers who classify as a high risk of contracting the virus or come in contact with high-risk family members may require masks for students in their classroom.
Officials also said parents need to consider the fact that if their child has come in contact with another child who has tested positive for COVID-19, and they were not wearing a mask, their child will need to be quarantined and will not be allowed to come to school while in quarantine.
If a child does come in contact with a student who has tested positive for COVID-19, but was wearing a mask, that child will not have to be quarantined.
Masks will still be required for Holliday middle and high school schools.
This policy change comes after a Holliday ISD survey said more than 60% of Holliday Elementary parents said they would be more comfortable with changing to mask policy from “required” to “recommended.”
Read the full statement from Superintendent Cody Carroll below: