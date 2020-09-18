Holliday Elementary no longer requiring students to wear masks beginning Sept. 29

HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — As the new six-week grading period begins, Holliday Elementary will no longer require students to wear masks in school, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 29.

In a statement, Holliday ISD officials said they still strongly recommend students who attend Holliday Elementary to wear masks, but they will no longer be required.

There are stipulations to this, though.

According to officials, teachers who classify as a high risk of contracting the virus or come in contact with high-risk family members may require masks for students in their classroom.

Officials also said parents need to consider the fact that if their child has come in contact with another child who has tested positive for COVID-19, and they were not wearing a mask, their child will need to be quarantined and will not be allowed to come to school while in quarantine.

If a child does come in contact with a student who has tested positive for COVID-19, but was wearing a mask, that child will not have to be quarantined.

Masks will still be required for Holliday middle and high school schools.

This policy change comes after a Holliday ISD survey said more than 60% of Holliday Elementary parents said they would be more comfortable with changing to mask policy from “required” to “recommended.”

Read the full statement from Superintendent Cody Carroll below:

</p> <div class="article-content-cta-group"> </div> </div><!-- .rich-text --> <footer class="article-footer"> <p class="article-copyright">Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.</p> <div class="article-footer-share"> <h2 class="article-footer-share__heading">Share this story</h2> <div data-component="addThisInline" class="social-share addthis"> <div class="addthis_inline_share_toolbox"></div> </div> </div> </footer><!-- .article-footer --> <aside class="ad-unit ad-unit--mr1-mobile"> <div class="ad-unit__content"> <div id="acm-ad-tag-mr1_mobile-mr1_mobile" data-slot='{"pos":"mr1_mobile","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[900,0],[]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"}' data-unit='{"tag":"mr1_mobile","tag_id":"mr1_mobile","dfp_id":"5678","tag_name":"nx.kfdx","ad_disabled":"0","facebook_only":""}' data-targeting='{"pos":"mr1_mobile","fold":"atf","category":"local_news","kw":"holliday-elementary-no-longer-requiring-students-to-wear-masks-beginning-sept-29"}' data-path='/5678/nx.kfdx/news/local_news' ></div> <script> (function () { try { var event = new CustomEvent( "nsDfpSlotRendered", { detail: { id: 'acm-ad-tag-mr1_mobile-mr1_mobile' } } ); window.dispatchEvent(event); } catch (err) {} })(); </script> </div> </aside> <div id="widget1" data-rc-widget data-widget-host="habitat" data-endpoint="trends.revcontent.com" data-widget-id="114874" ></div> <script src="https://assets.revcontent.com/master/delivery.js" defer="defer"></script> <section id="custom_html-34" class="widget_text widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><div class="rich-text-cascade"><div id="lkqd-outstream"></div></div></div></section></article> <aside class="article-list article-list--full-width"> <h2 class="article-list__heading article-list__heading--notched"> More Local News Stories </h2> <div class="article-list__content"> <a class="article-list__blanketing-link" href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/watch-live-president-trump-holds-campaign-rally-in-minnesota/"> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--has-excerpt" data-article-id="546374" data-index="0" data-collection="article-list1" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list1" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 876px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> Watch Live: President Trump holds campaign rally in Minnesota </h3> <footer class="article-list__article-byline"> by Elyse Russo <span class="sep">/</span> <time datetime="2020-09-18T17:34:50-05:00">Sep 18, 2020</time> </footer> <div class="article-list__article-excerpt article-list__article-excerpt--is-faded rich-text"> <p>MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — The battleground state of Minnesota began voting in the presidential election on Friday as polling stations opened in every county and local elections officials began mailing out absentee ballots.</p> <p>Dozens of voters lined up early in the morning outside the voting center in Minneapolis, where officials said 44 people had voted in the first half hour after the polls opened. Officials put coronavirus protections in place, including plexiglass dividers and plenty of hand sanitizer. Poll workers kept voting booths wiped down with disinfectant.</p> </div> <div class="article-list__read-more article-list__read-more--w-arrow"> <span> Read the Full Article <span class="icon icon--arrow"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 17.938 10.94"> <path d="M17.944 5.55a.733.733 0 0 1-.032.34v.03c0 .01-.006.01-.008.01a.189.189 0 0 1-.028.05.619.619 0 0 1-.123.17c-.009.01-.013.02-.023.03l-4.927 4.56a.733.733 0 0 1-.5.19.753.753 0 0 1-.54-.23.737.737 0 0 1 .041-1.04l3.547-3.28H.738a.735.735 0 1 1 0-1.47h14.693l-3.74-3.68a.735.735 0 0 1 1.03-1.05l5.022 4.94s0 .01.008.01a.016.016 0 0 0 .017.01.8.8 0 0 1 .163.32c.007.03.009.06.013.09z"/> </svg> </span> </span> </div> </div> <figure class="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile"> <div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper"> <div class="image-wrapper landscape" > <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=2560&h=1440&crop=1" alt="" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=876&h=493&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=1280&h=720&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=1752&h=986&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=2560&h=1440&crop=1 2560w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 876px" loading="lazy" /> </div> <span aria-hidden="true" tabindex="-1" class="article-list__article-mediaicon article-list__article-mediaicon--video" > <span class="article-list__article-mediaicon-svg"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="11" height="13" viewBox="0 0 11 13"><defs><style>.cls-1{fill:#fff;fill-rule:evenodd}</style></defs><path id="video_small_carousel_button_default" data-name="video small carousel button default" class="cls-1" d="M842 1167.5l-11 6.5v-13z" transform="translate(-831 -1161)"/></svg> </span> <span class="article-list__article-mediaicon-text">Video</span> </span> </div> </figure> </article> </a> <aside class="ad-unit ad-unit--leader-mr3 ad-unit--is-embedded"> <div class="ad-unit__content"> <div id="acm-ad-tag-leader_mr3-leader_mr3" data-slot='{"pos":"leader_mr3","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1152,0],[[728,90]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"}' data-unit='{"tag":"leader_mr3","tag_id":"leader_mr3","dfp_id":"5678","tag_name":"nx.kfdx","ad_disabled":"0","facebook_only":""}' data-targeting='{"pos":"leader_mr3","fold":"btf","category":"local_news","kw":"holliday-elementary-no-longer-requiring-students-to-wear-masks-beginning-sept-29"}' data-path='/5678/nx.kfdx/news/local_news' ></div> <script> (function () { try { var event = new CustomEvent( "nsDfpSlotRendered", { detail: { id: 'acm-ad-tag-leader_mr3-leader_mr3' } } ); window.dispatchEvent(event); } catch (err) {} })(); </script> </div> </aside> <a class="article-list__blanketing-link" href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/what-the-tech-app-of-the-day-triller/"> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--has-excerpt" data-article-id="546554" data-index="1" data-collection="article-list1" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list1" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 876px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> What the Tech: App of the Day—Triller </h3> <footer class="article-list__article-byline"> by Jamey Tucker <span class="sep">/</span> <time datetime="2020-09-18T17:20:05-05:00">Sep 18, 2020</time> </footer> <div class="article-list__article-excerpt article-list__article-excerpt--is-faded rich-text"> <p>As the popular app TikTok is set to be removed from Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store Sunday night, apps are lining up to replace it in the daily lives of people across the United States. YouTube and Instagram launched TikTok-like sections of their apps and others have added short video clips, there's also the Byte app, started by the guys who launched Vine. The app best positioned to be the next TikTok is Triller.</p> <p>Triller looks a lot like TikTok. The short videos play automatically. Watch videos from people you're following and there's a "social" feed which is an automated stream of videos that are trending. The music tab is all music videos.</p> </div> <div class="article-list__read-more article-list__read-more--w-arrow"> <span> Read the Full Article <span class="icon icon--arrow"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 17.938 10.94"> <path d="M17.944 5.55a.733.733 0 0 1-.032.34v.03c0 .01-.006.01-.008.01a.189.189 0 0 1-.028.05.619.619 0 0 1-.123.17c-.009.01-.013.02-.023.03l-4.927 4.56a.733.733 0 0 1-.5.19.753.753 0 0 1-.54-.23.737.737 0 0 1 .041-1.04l3.547-3.28H.738a.735.735 0 1 1 0-1.47h14.693l-3.74-3.68a.735.735 0 0 1 1.03-1.05l5.022 4.94s0 .01.008.01a.016.016 0 0 0 .017.01.8.8 0 0 1 .163.32c.007.03.009.06.013.09z"/> </svg> </span> </span> </div> </div> <figure class="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile"> <div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper"> <div class="image-wrapper landscape" > <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WhatTheTech.png?w=1280&h=719&crop=1" alt="" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WhatTheTech.png?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WhatTheTech.png?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WhatTheTech.png?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WhatTheTech.png?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WhatTheTech.png?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WhatTheTech.png?w=876&h=493&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WhatTheTech.png?w=960&h=540&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WhatTheTech.png?w=1280&h=719&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WhatTheTech.png?w=1280&h=719&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WhatTheTech.png?w=1280&h=719&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WhatTheTech.png?w=1280&h=719&crop=1 2560w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 876px" loading="lazy" /> </div> </div> </figure> </article> </a> <a class="article-list__blanketing-link" href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/graham-rotary-club-aims-to-break-world-record-this-weekend/"> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--has-excerpt" data-article-id="546522" data-index="2" data-collection="article-list1" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list1" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 876px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> Graham Rotary Club aims to break rubber duck world record this weekend </h3> <footer class="article-list__article-byline"> by Curtis Jackson <span class="sep">/</span> <time datetime="2020-09-18T17:20:39-05:00">Sep 18, 2020</time> </footer> <div class="article-list__article-excerpt article-list__article-excerpt--is-faded rich-text"> <p>WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Graham Rotary Club is gearing up to hold their 3rd annual Duck Derby.</p> <p>However, it's turning into something much bigger this year. Organizers are attempting to break a Guinness World Record for the longest line of rubber ducks in a row. It will take place in the nation's largest town square.</p> </div> <div class="article-list__read-more article-list__read-more--w-arrow"> <span> Read the Full Article <span class="icon icon--arrow"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 17.938 10.94"> <path d="M17.944 5.55a.733.733 0 0 1-.032.34v.03c0 .01-.006.01-.008.01a.189.189 0 0 1-.028.05.619.619 0 0 1-.123.17c-.009.01-.013.02-.023.03l-4.927 4.56a.733.733 0 0 1-.5.19.753.753 0 0 1-.54-.23.737.737 0 0 1 .041-1.04l3.547-3.28H.738a.735.735 0 1 1 0-1.47h14.693l-3.74-3.68a.735.735 0 0 1 1.03-1.05l5.022 4.94s0 .01.008.01a.016.016 0 0 0 .017.01.8.8 0 0 1 .163.32c.007.03.009.06.013.09z"/> </svg> </span> </span> </div> </div> <figure class="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile"> <div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper"> <div class="image-wrapper landscape" > <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/graham-1.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1" alt="" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/graham-1.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/graham-1.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/graham-1.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/graham-1.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/graham-1.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/graham-1.jpg?w=876&h=493&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/graham-1.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/graham-1.jpg?w=1280&h=720&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/graham-1.jpg?w=1752&h=986&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/graham-1.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/graham-1.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1 2560w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 876px" loading="lazy" /> </div> </div> </figure> </article> </a> </div> </aside> <aside class="ad-unit ad-unit--leader-mr1"> <div class="ad-unit__content"> <div id="acm-ad-tag-leader_mr1-leader_mr1-story-pages" data-slot='{"pos":"leader_mr1","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1152,0],[[728,90]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"}' data-unit='{"tag":"leader_mr1","tag_id":"leader_mr1 Story pages","dfp_id":"5678","tag_name":"nx.kfdx","ad_disabled":"0","facebook_only":""}' data-targeting='{"pos":"leader_mr1","fold":"btf","category":"local_news","kw":"holliday-elementary-no-longer-requiring-students-to-wear-masks-beginning-sept-29"}' data-path='/5678/nx.kfdx/news/local_news' ></div> <script> (function () { try { var event = new CustomEvent( "nsDfpSlotRendered", { detail: { id: 'acm-ad-tag-leader_mr1-leader_mr1-story-pages' } } ); window.dispatchEvent(event); } catch (err) {} })(); </script> </div> </aside> </main> </div> <section id="secondary" class="widget-area"> <!-- Ad Unit Square --> <aside class="ad-unit ad-unit--square"> <div class="ad-unit__content"> <div id="acm-ad-tag-mr_combo1-mr_combo1" data-slot='{"pos":"mr_combo1","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,600],[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,600],[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"}' data-unit='{"tag":"mr_combo1","tag_id":"mr_combo1","dfp_id":"5678","tag_name":"nx.kfdx","ad_disabled":"0","facebook_only":""}' data-targeting='{"pos":"mr_combo1","fold":"atf","category":"local_news","kw":"holliday-elementary-no-longer-requiring-students-to-wear-masks-beginning-sept-29"}' data-path='/5678/nx.kfdx/news/local_news' ></div> <script> (function () { try { var event = new CustomEvent( "nsDfpSlotRendered", { detail: { id: 'acm-ad-tag-mr_combo1-mr_combo1' } } ); window.dispatchEvent(event); } catch (err) {} })(); </script> </div> </aside> <!-- END Ad Unit Square --> <section id="ns-article-bin-22" class="widget widget_ns-article-bin"> <section class="article-list article-list-carousel article-list-carousel--sidebar" data-component="articleListCarousel" data-context="carousel_sidebar" data-carousel-duration="5000" > <h2 class="article-list__heading article-list__heading--notched"> Don't Miss </h2> <div class="article-list__content"> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--is-media-type" data-article-id="490825" data-index="0" data-collection="article-list2" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list2" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/crunch-sweepstakes/" > Crunch Fitness Sweepstakes </a> </h3> <footer class="article-list__article-meta"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/dont-miss/">Don't Miss</a> / <time datetime="2020-08-18T15:50:50-05:00">1 month ago</time> </footer> </div> <figure class="article-list__article-thumb"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/crunch-sweepstakes/" > <div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper"> <div class="image-wrapper landscape" > <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WIN-A-MEMBERSHIP-header-WichitaFalls.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1" alt="" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WIN-A-MEMBERSHIP-header-WichitaFalls.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WIN-A-MEMBERSHIP-header-WichitaFalls.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WIN-A-MEMBERSHIP-header-WichitaFalls.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WIN-A-MEMBERSHIP-header-WichitaFalls.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WIN-A-MEMBERSHIP-header-WichitaFalls.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WIN-A-MEMBERSHIP-header-WichitaFalls.jpg?w=876&h=493&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WIN-A-MEMBERSHIP-header-WichitaFalls.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WIN-A-MEMBERSHIP-header-WichitaFalls.jpg?w=1280&h=720&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WIN-A-MEMBERSHIP-header-WichitaFalls.jpg?w=1752&h=986&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WIN-A-MEMBERSHIP-header-WichitaFalls.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/08/WIN-A-MEMBERSHIP-header-WichitaFalls.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1 2560w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px" loading="lazy" /> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </article> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--is-media-type" data-article-id="319009" data-index="1" data-collection="article-list2" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list2" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/health/coronavirus/" > Get the latest news on the Coronavirus </a> </h3> <footer class="article-list__article-meta"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/dont-miss/">Don't Miss</a> / <time datetime="2020-03-05T11:17:47-06:00">7 months ago</time> </footer> </div> <figure class="article-list__article-thumb"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/health/coronavirus/" > <div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper"> <div class="image-wrapper landscape" > <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1" alt="" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=876&h=493&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 2560w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px" loading="lazy" /> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </article> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--is-media-type" data-article-id="6251" data-index="2" data-collection="article-list2" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list2" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/auto-racing-challenge/" > Auto Racing Challenge </a> </h3> <footer class="article-list__article-meta"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/dont-miss/">Don't Miss</a> / <time datetime="2020-07-06T09:39:33-05:00">2 months ago</time> </footer> </div> <figure class="article-list__article-thumb"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/auto-racing-challenge/" > <div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper"> <div class="image-wrapper landscape" > <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1" alt="auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 2560w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px" loading="lazy" /> </div> <span aria-hidden="true" tabindex="-1" class="article-list__article-mediaicon article-list__article-mediaicon--gallery" > <span class="article-list__article-mediaicon-svg"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="16" height="14" viewBox="0 0 16 14"><defs><style>.cls-1{fill:#fff;fill-rule:evenodd}</style></defs><path id="gallery_small_carousel_button_default" data-name="gallery small carousel button default" class="cls-1" d="M828 1055h12v10h-12v-10zm2 2h8v6h-8v-6zm4 12h10v-10h-2v8h-8v2z" transform="translate(-828 -1055)"/></svg> </span> <span class="article-list__article-mediaicon-text">Gallery</span> </span> </div> </a> </figure> </article> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--is-media-type" data-article-id="20879" data-index="3" data-collection="article-list2" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list2" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/nurses-among-us/#/gallery" > Nurses Among Us </a> </h3> <footer class="article-list__article-meta"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/dont-miss/">Don't Miss</a> / <time datetime="2019-08-02T11:00:43-05:00">1 year ago</time> </footer> </div> <figure class="article-list__article-thumb"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/nurses-among-us/#/gallery" > <div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper"> <div class="image-wrapper landscape" > <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1" alt="Nurses-Among-Us-Don't-Miss_1530300437373" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 2560w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px" loading="lazy" /> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </article> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--is-media-type" data-article-id="21649" data-index="4" data-collection="article-list2" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list2" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/lifestyle/talking-texoma/" > Talking Texoma </a> </h3> <footer class="article-list__article-meta"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/dont-miss/">Don't Miss</a> / <time datetime="2019-08-02T10:51:20-05:00">1 year ago</time> </footer> </div> <figure class="article-list__article-thumb"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/lifestyle/talking-texoma/" > <div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper"> <div class="image-wrapper landscape" > <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1" alt="Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 2560w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px" loading="lazy" /> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </article> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--is-media-type" data-article-id="21651" data-index="5" data-collection="article-list2" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list2" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/buy-local-texoma/" > Buy Local Texoma </a> </h3> <footer class="article-list__article-meta"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/dont-miss/">Don't Miss</a> / <time datetime="2019-08-02T10:50:48-05:00">1 year ago</time> </footer> </div> <figure class="article-list__article-thumb"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/buy-local-texoma/" > <div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper"> <div class="image-wrapper landscape" > <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1" alt="buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768.jpg" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 2560w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px" loading="lazy" /> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </article> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--is-media-type" data-article-id="11916" data-index="6" data-collection="article-list2" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list2" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/tuesdays-child/" > Tuesday’s Child </a> </h3> <footer class="article-list__article-meta"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/dont-miss/">Don't Miss</a> / <time datetime="2019-08-02T11:01:34-05:00">1 year ago</time> </footer> </div> <figure class="article-list__article-thumb"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/tuesdays-child/" > <div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper"> <div class="image-wrapper landscape" > <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1" alt="tuesdays child v3 logo 640x360" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 2560w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px" loading="lazy" /> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </article> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--is-media-type" data-article-id="20990" data-index="7" data-collection="article-list2" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list2" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/live-stream/" > Live Stream </a> </h3> <footer class="article-list__article-meta"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/dont-miss/">Don't Miss</a> / <time datetime="2020-02-19T10:03:43-06:00">7 months ago</time> </footer> </div> <figure class="article-list__article-thumb"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/live-stream/" > <div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper"> <div class="image-wrapper landscape" > <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1" alt="watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817.jpg" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 2560w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px" loading="lazy" /> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </article> </div> </section> </section><section id="ns-article-bin-16" class="widget widget_ns-article-bin"> <section class="article-list article-list--trending" data-component="" data-context="numbered_list" data-carousel-duration="0" > <h2 class="article-list__heading article-list__heading--bottom-divider"> Trending Stories </h2> <div class="article-list__content"> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-slat" data-article-id="546348" data-index="0" data-collection="article-list3" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list3" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/man-arrested-in-murder-of-pregnant-graham-teenager/" > Man arrested in murder of pregnant Graham teenager </a> </h3> <span aria-hidden="true" tabindex="-1" class="article-list__article-mediaicon article-list__article-mediaicon--video" > <span class="article-list__article-mediaicon-svg"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="11" height="13" viewBox="0 0 11 13"><defs><style>.cls-1{fill:#fff;fill-rule:evenodd}</style></defs><path id="video_small_carousel_button_default" data-name="video small carousel button default" class="cls-1" d="M842 1167.5l-11 6.5v-13z" transform="translate(-831 -1161)"/></svg> </span> <span class="article-list__article-mediaicon-text">Video</span> </span> </div> </article> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-slat" data-article-id="544895" data-index="1" data-collection="article-list3" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list3" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/man-connected-to-fatal-shooting-at-graham-motel-charged-with-murder/" > Man connected to fatal shooting at Graham motel charged with murder </a> </h3> <span aria-hidden="true" tabindex="-1" class="article-list__article-mediaicon article-list__article-mediaicon--video" > <span class="article-list__article-mediaicon-svg"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="11" height="13" viewBox="0 0 11 13"><defs><style>.cls-1{fill:#fff;fill-rule:evenodd}</style></defs><path id="video_small_carousel_button_default" data-name="video small carousel button default" class="cls-1" d="M842 1167.5l-11 6.5v-13z" transform="translate(-831 -1161)"/></svg> </span> <span class="article-list__article-mediaicon-text">Video</span> </span> </div> </article> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-slat" data-article-id="546363" data-index="2" data-collection="article-list3" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list3" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/man-with-animal-cruelty-bestiality-arrests-in-jail-agian/" > Man with animal cruelty, bestiality arrests in jail agian </a> </h3> <span aria-hidden="true" tabindex="-1" class="article-list__article-mediaicon article-list__article-mediaicon--video" > <span class="article-list__article-mediaicon-svg"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="11" height="13" viewBox="0 0 11 13"><defs><style>.cls-1{fill:#fff;fill-rule:evenodd}</style></defs><path id="video_small_carousel_button_default" data-name="video small carousel button default" class="cls-1" d="M842 1167.5l-11 6.5v-13z" transform="translate(-831 -1161)"/></svg> </span> <span class="article-list__article-mediaicon-text">Video</span> </span> </div> </article> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-slat" data-article-id="546485" data-index="3" data-collection="article-list3" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list3" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/wfpd-looking-for-suspect-in-friday-stabbing/" > WFPD investigates Friday stabbing </a> </h3> </div> </article> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-slat" data-article-id="546530" data-index="4" data-collection="article-list3" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list3" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/wf-man-indicted-on-sexual-assault-indecency-with-child-charges/" > WF man indicted on sexual assault, indecency with child charges </a> </h3> </div> </article> </div> </section> </section><section id="custom_html-27" class="widget_text widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><div class="rich-text-cascade"><center><!-- Report It --><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/report-it"><img alt="Report It" src="https://media.texomashomepage.com/nxsglobal/texomashomepage/photo/2019/05/10/report-it-banner_1557497130427_87052191_ver1.0.jpg" style="width:100%; max-width:300px; margin-bottom: 15px; border: 0;" /></a></center></div></div></section> <!-- Ad Unit Square --> <aside class="ad-unit ad-unit--square"> <div class="ad-unit__content"> <div id="acm-ad-tag-mr1-mr1" data-slot='{"pos":"mr1","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"mid"}' data-unit='{"tag":"mr1","tag_id":"mr1","dfp_id":"5678","tag_name":"nx.kfdx","ad_disabled":"0","facebook_only":""}' data-targeting='{"pos":"mr1","fold":"mid","category":"local_news","kw":"holliday-elementary-no-longer-requiring-students-to-wear-masks-beginning-sept-29"}' data-path='/5678/nx.kfdx/news/local_news' ></div> <script> (function () { try { var event = new CustomEvent( "nsDfpSlotRendered", { detail: { id: 'acm-ad-tag-mr1-mr1' } } ); window.dispatchEvent(event); } catch (err) {} })(); </script> </div> </aside> <!-- END Ad Unit Square --> <!-- Nativo --> <div id="native-rr"></div> <!-- END Nativo --> <section id="ns-article-bin-8" class="widget widget_ns-article-bin"> <section class="article-list article-list--story-grid article-list--story-grid--one-col" data-component="" data-context="headline_list" data-carousel-duration="0" > <h2 class="article-list__heading"> Latest News </h2> <div class="article-list__content"> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--is-media-type" data-article-id="546374" data-index="0" data-collection="article-list4" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list4" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 1023px) 50vw, 512px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/watch-live-president-trump-holds-campaign-rally-in-minnesota/" > Watch Live: President Trump holds campaign rally in Minnesota </a> </h3> <footer class="article-list__article-meta"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/">Local News</a> / <time datetime="2020-09-18T17:34:50-05:00">39 seconds ago</time> </footer> </div> <figure class="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/watch-live-president-trump-holds-campaign-rally-in-minnesota/" > <div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper"> <div class="image-wrapper landscape" > <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=2560&h=1440&crop=1" alt="" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=876&h=493&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=1280&h=720&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=1752&h=986&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/AP20210783563672-1.jpg?w=2560&h=1440&crop=1 2560w" sizes="(max-width: 1023px) 50vw, 512px" loading="lazy" /> </div> <span aria-hidden="true" tabindex="-1" class="article-list__article-mediaicon article-list__article-mediaicon--video" > <span class="article-list__article-mediaicon-svg"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="11" height="13" viewBox="0 0 11 13"><defs><style>.cls-1{fill:#fff;fill-rule:evenodd}</style></defs><path id="video_small_carousel_button_default" data-name="video small carousel button default" class="cls-1" d="M842 1167.5l-11 6.5v-13z" transform="translate(-831 -1161)"/></svg> </span> <span class="article-list__article-mediaicon-text">Video</span> </span> </div> </a> </figure> </article> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-slat article-list__article--is-media-type" data-article-id="546554" data-index="1" data-collection="article-list4" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list4" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 1023px) 50vw, 512px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/what-the-tech-app-of-the-day-triller/" > What the Tech: App of the Day—Triller </a> </h3> <footer class="article-list__article-meta"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/">Local News</a> / <time datetime="2020-09-18T17:20:05-05:00">15 mins ago</time> </footer> </div> </article> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-slat article-list__article--is-media-type" data-article-id="546522" data-index="2" data-collection="article-list4" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list4" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 1023px) 50vw, 512px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/graham-rotary-club-aims-to-break-world-record-this-weekend/" > Graham Rotary Club aims to break rubber duck world record this weekend </a> </h3> <footer class="article-list__article-meta"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/">Local News</a> / <time datetime="2020-09-18T17:20:39-05:00">15 mins ago</time> </footer> </div> </article> </div> <div class="article-list__read-more article-list__read-more--w-arrow"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/"> More Local News <span class="icon icon--arrow"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 17.938 10.94"> <path d="M17.944 5.55a.733.733 0 0 1-.032.34v.03c0 .01-.006.01-.008.01a.189.189 0 0 1-.028.05.619.619 0 0 1-.123.17c-.009.01-.013.02-.023.03l-4.927 4.56a.733.733 0 0 1-.5.19.753.753 0 0 1-.54-.23.737.737 0 0 1 .041-1.04l3.547-3.28H.738a.735.735 0 1 1 0-1.47h14.693l-3.74-3.68a.735.735 0 0 1 1.03-1.05l5.022 4.94s0 .01.008.01a.016.016 0 0 0 .017.01.8.8 0 0 1 .163.32c.007.03.009.06.013.09z"/> </svg> </span> </a> </div> </section> </section><section id="custom_html-21" class="widget_text widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><div class="rich-text-cascade"><div style="width: 100%;"><div style="text-align: center;"><script type="text/javascript" src="//portal.CitySpark.com/WidgetScripts/8081" > </script></div></div></div></div></section> <aside class="ad-unit ad-unit--square ad-unit--sticky"> <div class="ad-unit__content"> <div id="acm-ad-tag-mr_combo2-mr_combo2" data-slot='{"pos":"mr_combo2","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,600],[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,600],[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"}' data-unit='{"tag":"mr_combo2","tag_id":"mr_combo2","dfp_id":"5678","tag_name":"nx.kfdx","ad_disabled":"0","facebook_only":""}' data-targeting='{"pos":"mr_combo2","fold":"btf","category":"local_news","kw":"holliday-elementary-no-longer-requiring-students-to-wear-masks-beginning-sept-29"}' data-path='/5678/nx.kfdx/news/local_news' ></div> <script> (function () { try { var event = new CustomEvent( "nsDfpSlotRendered", { detail: { id: 'acm-ad-tag-mr_combo2-mr_combo2' } } ); window.dispatchEvent(event); } catch (err) {} })(); </script> </div> </aside> <!-- END Ad Unit Square --> </section><!-- #secondary --> </div> <aside class="ad-unit ad-unit--leaderboard"> <div class="ad-unit__content"> <div id="acm-ad-tag-leaderboard3-leaderboard3" data-slot='{"pos":"leaderboard3","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[320,50],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[728,90]]],[[1024,0],[[728,90]]],[[768,0],[[728,90]]],[[641,0],[[320,50]]],[[0,0],[[320,50]]]],"amp_multi_size":"320x50","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"}' data-unit='{"tag":"leaderboard3","tag_id":"leaderboard3","dfp_id":"5678","tag_name":"nx.kfdx","ad_disabled":"0","facebook_only":""}' data-targeting='{"pos":"leaderboard3","fold":"btf","category":"local_news","kw":"holliday-elementary-no-longer-requiring-students-to-wear-masks-beginning-sept-29"}' data-path='/5678/nx.kfdx/news/local_news' ></div> <script> (function () { try { var event = new CustomEvent( "nsDfpSlotRendered", { detail: { id: 'acm-ad-tag-leaderboard3-leaderboard3' } } ); window.dispatchEvent(event); } catch (err) {} })(); </script> </div> </aside> </div><!-- #content --> </div> <footer id="footer" class="site-footer"> <div class="site-footer__content"> <div class="site-footer__site-branding"> <div class="site-footer__logo"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/" rel="home"> <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/texomashomepage-wp-logo.png" alt="KFDX/KJTL" /> </a> </div> </div> <div class="site-footer__social"> <h2 class="site-footer__heading">Follow Us</h2> <aside class="social-links social-links--default"> <ul class="social-links__list"> <li class="social-links__list-item social-links__list-item--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/KFDX3/"> <svg version="1.1" id="Layer_1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewBox="0 0 58 58" style="enable-background:new 0 0 58 58;" xml:space="preserve"> <title>Facebook</title> <style type="text/css"> .facebook-st0{fill:#4267B2;} .facebook-st1{fill:#FFFFFF;} </style> <path class="facebook-st0" d="M54.8,0H3.2C1.43,0,0,1.43,0,3.2v51.6C0,56.57,1.43,58,3.2,58h0H31V35.57h-7.55v-8.78H31v-6.46 c0-7.49,4.58-11.57,11.26-11.57c2.25,0,4.5,0.11,6.74,0.34v7.83h-4.6c-3.64,0-4.35,1.72-4.35,4.26v5.59h8.7l-1.13,8.78H40V58h14.8 c1.77,0,3.2-1.43,3.2-3.2l0,0V3.2C58,1.43,56.57,0,54.8,0L54.8,0z"/> <path id="f" class="facebook-st1" d="M40,58V35.57h7.57l1.13-8.78H40V21.2c0-2.54,0.71-4.26,4.35-4.26H49V9.1c-2.24-0.23-4.5-0.35-6.75-0.34 C35.56,8.76,31,12.84,31,20.33v6.46h-7.55v8.78H31V58H40z"/> </svg> </a> </li> <li class="social-links__list-item social-links__list-item--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/TexomasHomepage"> <svg version="1.1" id="Logo__x2014__FIXED" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewBox="0 0 259.77 218.57" style="enable-background:new 0 0 33 33;" xml:space="preserve"> <title>Twitter</title> <style type="text/css"> .twitter-st0{fill:none;} .twitter-st1{fill:#1DA1F2;} </style> <g> <rect x="-69.49" y="-90.72" class="twitter-st0" width="400" height="400"/> <path class="twitter-st1" d="M84.13,210.87c94.34,0,145.94-78.16,145.94-145.94c0-2.22-0.05-4.43-0.15-6.63 c10.01-7.24,18.72-16.27,25.59-26.56c-9.19,4.08-19.08,6.83-29.46,8.07c10.59-6.35,18.72-16.4,22.55-28.37 c-9.91,5.88-20.89,10.15-32.57,12.45c-9.36-9.97-22.69-16.21-37.44-16.21c-28.33,0-51.3,22.97-51.3,51.29 c0,4.03,0.45,7.94,1.33,11.69C86,68.53,48.2,48.12,22.91,17.09c-4.41,7.58-6.95,16.39-6.95,25.78c0,17.8,9.06,33.5,22.82,42.69 c-8.41-0.26-16.32-2.57-23.23-6.42c-0.01,0.21-0.01,0.43-0.01,0.65c0,24.84,17.68,45.58,41.15,50.28c-4.31,1.17-8.84,1.8-13.52,1.8 c-3.3,0-6.52-0.33-9.64-0.93c6.53,20.38,25.46,35.21,47.92,35.62c-17.56,13.76-39.67,21.96-63.7,21.96 c-4.14,0-8.22-0.24-12.24-0.71C28.21,202.38,55.16,210.87,84.13,210.87"/> </g> </svg> </a> </li> <li class="social-links__list-item social-links__list-item--instagram"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/texomashomepage/"> <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/src/images/footer/social/instagram.png" alt="Instagram" loading="lazy"/> </a> </li> <li class="social-links__list-item social-links__list-item--youtube"> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/KFDXKJTL"> <svg version="1.1" id="Layer_1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewBox="0 0 192 192" style="enable-background:new 0 0 192 192;" xml:space="preserve"> <title>YouTube</title> <style type="text/css"> .youtube-st0{fill:#FF0000;} .youtube-st1{fill:#FFFFFF;} </style> <g id="XMLID_184_"> <path id="XMLID_182_" class="youtube-st0" d="M180.32,53.36c-2.02-7.62-7.99-13.62-15.56-15.66C151.04,34,96,34,96,34s-55.04,0-68.76,3.7 c-7.57,2.04-13.54,8.04-15.56,15.66C8,67.18,8,96,8,96s0,28.82,3.68,42.64c2.02,7.62,7.99,13.62,15.56,15.66 C40.96,158,96,158,96,158s55.04,0,68.76-3.7c7.57-2.04,13.54-8.04,15.56-15.66C184,124.82,184,96,184,96S184,67.18,180.32,53.36z" /> <polygon id="XMLID_1355_" class="youtube-st1" points="78,122.17 124,96 78,69.83 "/> </g> </svg> </a> </li> <li class="social-links__list-item social-links__list-item--email"> <a href="mailto:news@kfdx.com"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="29.35" height="22" viewBox="0 0 29.35 22"> <title>Email</title> <defs> <style> .email-cls-1 { fill: #eb6823; fill-rule: evenodd; } </style> </defs> <path class="email-cls-1" d="M1168.41,189.824a0.347,0.347,0,0,1,.56.269v11.719a2.75,2.75,0,0,1-2.75,2.751h-23.84a2.75,2.75,0,0,1-2.75-2.751V190.1a0.338,0.338,0,0,1,.55-0.269c1.29,1,2.99,2.263,8.83,6.51,1.21,0.882,3.25,2.739,5.29,2.727,2.04,0.017,4.12-1.879,5.29-2.727C1165.43,192.093,1167.13,190.821,1168.41,189.824Zm-14.11,7.4c1.33,0.023,3.24-1.674,4.2-2.373,7.61-5.518,8.19-6,9.94-7.375a1.381,1.381,0,0,0,.53-1.083v-1.089a2.75,2.75,0,0,0-2.75-2.75h-23.84a2.75,2.75,0,0,0-2.75,2.75V186.4a1.359,1.359,0,0,0,.53,1.083c1.75,1.37,2.33,1.857,9.93,7.375,0.96,0.7,2.88,2.4,4.21,2.373h0Z" transform="translate(-1139.62 -182.562)"/> </svg> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <div class="site-footer__apps"> <h2 class="site-footer__heading">News App</h2> <div class="app-links"> <div class="app-link"> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texomashomepage.com/id641342910"> <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/src/images/footer/app-stores/appstore_footer.png" alt="Get the iOS app" loading="lazy"/> </a> </div> <div class="app-link"> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.newssynergy.texomashomepage&hl=en"> <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/src/images/footer/app-stores/googleplay_footer.png" alt="Get the Android app from Google Play" loading="lazy"/> </a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="site-footer__weather-apps"> <h2 class="site-footer__heading">Weather App</h2> <div class="app-links"> <div class="app-link"> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kfdx-3-weather-texoma/id1115891345?mt=8"> <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/src/images/footer/app-stores/appstore_footer.png" alt="Get the iOS Weather app" loading="lazy"/> </a> </div> <div class="app-link"> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.newssynergy.texomasweather&hl=en_US"> <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/src/images/footer/app-stores/googleplay_footer.png" alt="Get the Android Weather app from Google Play" loading="lazy"/> </a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="site-footer__primary-nav"> <div class="menu-footer-primary-container"><ul id="menu-footer-primary" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-89992" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent menu-item-89992"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/">News</a></li> <li id="menu-item-89995" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-89995"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/weather/">Weather</a></li> <li id="menu-item-89993" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-89993"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/sports/">Sports</a></li> <li id="menu-item-89994" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-89994"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/high-school-sports/">H.S. Sports</a></li> <li id="menu-item-184554" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-184554"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/video/">Video Center</a></li> <li id="menu-item-89996" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-89996"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/contests/">Contests</a></li> <li id="menu-item-89997" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-89997"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/tv-schedule/">TV Schedule</a></li> <li id="menu-item-89998" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-89998"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/community/">Community</a></li> <li id="menu-item-89999" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-89999"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/lifestyle/">Lifestyle</a></li> <li id="menu-item-518687" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-518687"><a href="https://newsnationnow.com">NewsNation Now</a></li> <li id="menu-item-90000" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-90000"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/about-us/">About Us</a></li> </ul></div></div> <div class="site-footer__secondary-nav"> <div class="menu-footer-secondary-container"><ul id="menu-footer-secondary" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-1659" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1659"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/04/KFDX-2019-2020-Annual-EEO-Public-File-Report.pdf">KFDX EEO Report</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1660" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1660"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kfdx-tv">KFDX FCC Public File</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1661" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1661"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kjtl">KJTL FCC Public File</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1662" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1662"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://media.texomashomepage.com/nxsglobal/global/theme/NexstarCCCertification.pdf">Nexstar CC Certification</a></li> </ul></div></div> <div class="site-footer__network-nav site-footer__secondary-nav"> <div class="menu"> <ul> <li class="network-footer-privacy-policy"> <a href="https://www.nexstar.tv/privacy-policy/" target="_blank" > Privacy Policy </a> </li> <li class="network-footer-terms-of-use"> <a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/terms-of-use/" target="" > Terms Of Use </a> </li> <li class="network-footer-covers"> <a href="https://www.covers.com/" target="_blank" > Covers </a> </li> <li> <a href="#" data-component="NexstarCCPA">Do Not Sell My Personal Information</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="site-footer__network-branding"> <a href="https://www.nexstar.tv" title="Go to Nexstar.tv"> <img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/src/images/footer/nexstar-logo-white-nmg.png" alt="Nexstar Logo"> </a> </div> <div class="site-footer__copyright"> © 1998 - 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. | All Rights Reserved. </div> </div> </footer> </div><!-- #page --> <script type='text/javascript'> (function() { var _sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config = (window._sf_async_config || {}); _sf_async_config.sections = "Local News"; _sf_async_config.authors = ""; function loadChartbeat() { var e = document.createElement('script'); var n = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; e.type = 'text/javascript'; e.async = true; e.src = '//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js'; n.parentNode.insertBefore(e, n); } loadChartbeat(); })(); </script> <aside class="ad-unit ad-unit--adhesion"> <div class="ad-unit__content pre-render"> <div class="close-btn-container"> <div class="close-btn" aria-label="Close Viewport Adhesion Ad">× Close Ad</div> </div> <div id="acm-ad-tag-adhesion-adhesion" data-slot='{"pos":"adhesion","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[320,50],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[728,90]]],[[1024,0],[[728,90]]],[[768,0],[[728,90]]],[[480,0],[[320,50]]],[[0,0],[[320,50]]]],"amp_multi_size":"320x50","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"}' data-unit='{"tag":"adhesion","tag_id":"adhesion","dfp_id":"5678","tag_name":"nx.kfdx","ad_disabled":"0","facebook_only":""}' data-targeting='{"pos":"adhesion","fold":"atf","category":"local_news","kw":"holliday-elementary-no-longer-requiring-students-to-wear-masks-beginning-sept-29"}' data-path='/5678/nx.kfdx/news/local_news' ></div> <script> (function () { try { var event = new CustomEvent( "nsDfpSlotRendered", { detail: { id: 'acm-ad-tag-adhesion-adhesion' } } ); window.dispatchEvent(event); } catch (err) {} })(); </script> </div> </aside> <div id="adobe-primetime-bypass-container" data-react-component="AdobePrimetimeBypass" data-logoAlt="Local News" data-logoUrl="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/texomashomepage-wp-logo.png" ></div> <div id="aria-dialog-overlay"></div> <script class="wp-asset-manager ns-ad-handler-js" type="text/javascript">!function(t){var e={};function n(o){if(e[o])return e[o].exports;var r=e[o]={i:o,l:!1,exports:{}};return t[o].call(r.exports,r,r.exports,n),r.l=!0,r.exports}n.m=t,n.c=e,n.d=function(t,e,o){n.o(t,e)||Object.defineProperty(t,e,{enumerable:!0,get:o})},n.r=function(t){"undefined"!=typeof Symbol&&Symbol.toStringTag&&Object.defineProperty(t,Symbol.toStringTag,{value:"Module"}),Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0})},n.t=function(t,e){if(1&e&&(t=n(t)),8&e)return t;if(4&e&&"object"==typeof t&&t&&t.__esModule)return t;var o=Object.create(null);if(n.r(o),Object.defineProperty(o,"default",{enumerable:!0,value:t}),2&e&&"string"!=typeof t)for(var r in t)n.d(o,r,function(e){return t[e]}.bind(null,r));return o},n.n=function(t){var e=t&&t.__esModule?function(){return t.default}:function(){return t};return n.d(e,"a",e),e},n.o=function(t,e){return Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,e)},n.p="/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/build/",n(n.s=86)}({16:function(t,e,n){"use strict";e.a=function(){window.googletag=window.googletag||{},window.googletag.cmd=googletag.cmd||[]}},86:function(t,e,n){t.exports=n(87)},87:function(t,e,n){"use strict";n.r(e);var o=n(16);Object(o.a)(),googletag.cmd.push((function(){var t=function(t,e,n){var o;try{o=t.slot[e].apply(t.slot,n)}catch(t){o="[unknown]"}return o};googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",(function(e){if(e.slot){var n=e.slot,o=e.isEmpty,r=e.size,i=n.getSlotElementId(),a="AD SLOT RENDERED {

containerId: ".concat(i,",

isEmpty: ").concat(o,",

size: ").concat(r,",

adUnitPath: ").concat(t(e,"getAdUnitPath"),",

position: ").concat(t(e,"getTargeting",["pos"]),",

}");if(window.setTimeout((function(){console.info(a)}),10),i.startsWith("acm-ad-tag-adhesion")&&!o){var c=document.getElementById(i).parentNode;c.classList.remove("pre-render"),c.querySelector(".close-btn-container").addEventListener("click",(function(t){t.preventDefault(),c.parentNode.remove()}),!1)}if(i.startsWith("acm-ad-tag-oop")&&!o&&document.body.classList.add("has-loaded-super-billboard-ad"),i&&!o&&r&&"function"==typeof document.getElementById(i).closest){var d=document.getElementById(i).closest(".ad-unit");if(d){var u=d.querySelector(".ad-unit__content > div[id^=acm]");if(u){var l=r[0],s=void 0===l?null:l,f=r[1],g=void 0===f?null:f;s&&g&&(u.setAttribute("width",s),u.setAttribute("height",g))}d.classList.add("ad-unit--is-rendered")}}}}))}))}}); //# sourceMappingURL=ad-handler.bundle.min.js.map</script><script src='https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/build/js/common.chunk.min.js?ver=417ac462f7187848dbf7'></script> <script> var wpApiSettings = {"root":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/wp-json\/","nonce":"858ed8e354","versionString":"wp\/v2\/"}; </script> <script src='https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-includes/js/api-request.min.js?ver=5.4.2'></script> <script> var lakana = {"a9":{"aps":{"enabled":"1","ad_server":"googletag","pub_id":"3410"}},"addthis_script_url":"https:\/\/s7.addthis.com\/js\/300\/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-5b7190c0239b8829","auto_refresh":{"landing_duration":"10","post_duration":"20","disable_homepage":"0"},"blimply":{"enabled":"0"},"blueconic_enabled":"1","blueconic_script_url":"https:\/\/cdn.blueconic.net\/nexstar.js","ccpa":{"base_url":"https:\/\/ccpa-script.psg.nexstardigital.net"},"chartbeat":{"enabled":"1","uid":"23192"},"civicscience":{"enabled":"1"},"confiant":{"script_url":"https:\/\/confiant-integrations.global.ssl.fastly.net\/Y2Nn8JmiAY8HpnF4sl5n7J71jaI\/gpt_and_prebid\/config.js","enabled":"1"},"copyright_text":"Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.","devcon":{"status":"1","data_key":"f0d16886-0300-4694-9b7b-37da481f4449","data_e":"5"},"gtm":{"id":"GTM-KJJZHXD"},"id":"1","index_exchange":{"script_url":"https:\/\/js-sec.indexww.com\/ht\/p\/184979-164251977320883.js"},"nativo_enabled":"1","revcontent":{"status":"1"},"segment":{"segment_script_url":"https:\/\/prod.segment.psg.nexstardigital.net\/segment.js","anvato_script_url":"https:\/\/prod.segment.psg.nexstardigital.net\/anvato.js","status":"0"},"send_to_news":{"enabled":"1"},"site_footer":{"secondary_footer":{"links":[{"title":"Privacy Policy","link":"https:\/\/www.nexstar.tv\/privacy-policy\/","link_target":"_blank"},{"title":"Terms Of Use","link":"[home-url]\/terms-of-use\/"},{"title":"Covers","link":"https:\/\/www.covers.com\/","link_target":"_blank"},{"title":"Do Not Sell My Personal Information","link":"[ccpa-link]"}],"show_divider":0}},"uuid":"a6289d30-8810-420f-b327-035e1320873a","weather":{"wsi_cid":"878507589"}}; var nexstar = {"alert_banners":{"l10n":{"nexstar":{"label_sep":"\/"}},"settings":{"Breaking News":{"id":5928,"slug":"breaking-news","term_name":"Breaking News","label":"Breaking News","color":"","background":"","summary_only":false,"url":"#","view_options":"number_of_areas","truncate":false,"location":"header"},"Live Now":{"id":17,"slug":"live-now","term_name":"Live Now","label":"Live Now:","color":"","background":"","summary_only":false,"url":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/","view_options":"number_of_areas","truncate":true,"location":"header"},"Weather Alerts":{"id":18,"slug":"weather-alerts","term_name":"Weather Alerts","label":"Weather Alerts","color":"","background":"","summary_only":false,"url":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/weather\/weather-alerts\/","view_options":"number_of_areas","truncate":true,"location":"header"},"Custom":{"id":39891,"slug":"custom","term_name":"Custom","label":"Custom","color":"","background":"","summary_only":false,"url":"#","view_options":"number_of_areas","truncate":true,"location":"header"},"Closings":{"id":13121,"slug":"closings","term_name":"Closings","label":"Closings & Delays","color":"","background":"","summary_only":false,"url":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/weather\/closings\/","view_options":"number_of_areas","truncate":true,"location":"header"}},"is_dismissing_allowed":false,"message_dismissal_duration":43200},"amp_publisher_logo":"","app_links":{"google_play_link":"https:\/\/play.google.com\/store\/apps\/details?id=com.newssynergy.texomashomepage&hl=en","google_play_weather_link":"https:\/\/play.google.com\/store\/apps\/details?id=com.newssynergy.texomasweather&hl=en_US","ios_app_store_link":"https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/app\/texomashomepage.com\/id641342910","ios_app_store_weather_link":"https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/app\/kfdx-3-weather-texoma\/id1115891345?mt=8"},"article_bins":{"rest_endpoint":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/wp-json\/nexstar\/v1\/article-bin"},"auto_refresh":{"landing_duration":"","post_duration":"","disable_homepage":"0"},"blimply":{"disabled":"0"},"blueconic_enabled":"1","call_letters":"KFDX\/KJTL","ccpa":{"consent_script_src":"https:\/\/ccpa-script.psg.nexstardigital.net\/site\/{domain_guid}","nxsccpa_enabled":true},"chartbeat":{"domain":"texomashomepage.com"},"civicscience":{"enabled":"0","right_rail_survey":"0"},"continue_reading_cta":{"l10n":{"cta_text":"Continue Reading"},"breakpoint":768,"min_content_height":250},"copyright_start_year":"1998","devcon":{"status":"1"},"dfp":{"mobile_desktop_breakpoint":1024,"register_event":"nsDfpSlotRendered","slots":{"adhesion":{"pos":"adhesion","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[320,50],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[728,90]]],[[1024,0],[[728,90]]],[[768,0],[[728,90]]],[[480,0],[[320,50]]],[[0,0],[[320,50]]]],"amp_multi_size":"320x50","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"},"billboard1":{"pos":"billboard1","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[320,50],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[728,90],[970,250],[970,90],[970,30]]],[[1024,0],[[728,90],[970,250],[970,90],[970,30]]],[[768,0],[[728,90]]],[[641,0],[[320,50]]],[[0,0],[[320,50]]]],"amp_multi_size":"320x50","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"},"header-microbar":{"pos":"header-microbar","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[88,31],"sizes":[[[900,0],[[88,31]]],[[0,0],[]]],"amp_multi_size":"88x31","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"},"hover":{"pos":"hover","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[1,1],"sizes":[[[900,0],[[1,1]]],[[0,0],[]]],"amp_multi_size":"1x1","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"},"leader_mr1":{"pos":"leader_mr1","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1152,0],[[728,90]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"},"leader_mr2":{"pos":"leader_mr2","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1152,0],[[728,90]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"},"leader_mr3":{"pos":"leader_mr3","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1152,0],[[728,90]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"},"leader_mr4":{"pos":"leader_mr4","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1152,0],[[728,90]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"},"leaderboard1":{"pos":"leaderboard1","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[320,50],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[728,90]]],[[1024,0],[[728,90]]],[[768,0],[[728,90]]],[[641,0],[[320,50]]],[[0,0],[[320,50]]]],"amp_multi_size":"320x50","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"mid"},"leaderboard2":{"pos":"leaderboard2","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[320,50],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[728,90]]],[[1024,0],[[728,90]]],[[768,0],[[728,90]]],[[641,0],[[320,50]]],[[0,0],[[320,50]]]],"amp_multi_size":"320x50","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"mid"},"leaderboard3":{"pos":"leaderboard3","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[320,50],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[728,90]]],[[1024,0],[[728,90]]],[[768,0],[[728,90]]],[[641,0],[[320,50]]],[[0,0],[[320,50]]]],"amp_multi_size":"320x50","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"},"microbar":{"pos":"microbar","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[88,31],"sizes":[[[0,0],[[88,31]]]],"amp_multi_size":"88x31","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"mid"},"mr1":{"pos":"mr1","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"mid"},"mr1_mobile":{"pos":"mr1_mobile","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[900,0],[]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"},"mr2":{"pos":"mr2","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"mid"},"mr3":{"pos":"mr3","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"mid"},"mr4":{"pos":"mr4","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"mid"},"mr_combo1":{"pos":"mr_combo1","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,600],[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,600],[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"},"mr_combo2":{"pos":"mr_combo2","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,600],[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,600],[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"},"oop":{"pos":"oop","is_companion":true,"is_oop":true,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[1,1],"sizes":[[[0,0],[[1,1]]]],"amp_multi_size":"1x1","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"}},"ab_test":{"min":1,"max":101,"storage_key":"ns.gpt.sessiontest"}},"extended_scroll":{"l10n":{"top_stories_title":"Top Stories","more_in_category_read_more":"Read the Full Article","more_in_category_title":"More %s Stories","more_stories_read_more":"Read more stories","more_stories_title":"More Stories"},"default_provider":"queried_object","max_blocks_per_snippet":2,"max_words_fallback_per_snippet":70,"num_top_stories_posts":12,"num_more_in_category_posts":3,"more_in_category_fields":["title","link","snippet","thumbnail","authors","date","read_more"],"num_more_stories_posts":4,"show_read_more_in_more_stories":true,"more_stories_read_more_link":"\/news\/","more_stories_fields":["title","thumbnail","articles"]},"footer_logo":"75","ga":{"id":"UA-37144901-22"},"gtm":{"id":"GTM-T5G5SF"},"home_url":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/","homepage":{"l10n":{"all_headlines_title":"All Headlines","hero_title":"Headlines","hero_read_more_title":"More Top Stories","headline_list_read_more_title":"More %s News","top_stories_title":"Top Stories","top_stories_read_more_title":"More Top Stories"},"default_hero_read_more_link":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/news\/","num_all_headlines_list_articles":6,"num_headline_lists":6,"num_headline_list_articles":5,"num_hero_articles":5,"num_top_stories_articles":10,"top_stories_read_more_link":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/news\/","num_timeline_stories_articles":6,"num_topics_tabs":7,"topics_tabs_stack_until_bp":900,"num_articles_per_tab":3},"htlbid":{"script_url":"","enabled":"0"},"id":"41","lead_media":{"allowed_block_types":["core\/audio","core\/shortcode","lakana\/anvplayer"],"video":{"autoplay":"1"}},"logo":"75","name":"Texomashomepage.com","nativo_enabled":"1","onesignal":{"enabled":"0"},"onesignal_app":{"enabled":"0"},"primary_color":"#262626","punchkick_feeds":{"network_id":"5678","closings_url":"","contact_page_url":"","elections_url":"","google_geocode_key":"","google_wx_package_id":"","apple_app_store_id":"","apple_weather_app_id":"","maps_and_radar_url":"","online_public_file":"","privacy_policy_url":"","sponsored_splash":"","station_name":"","terms_of_service_url":"","wsi_map_id":"","weather_forecast_url":""},"related_posts":{"l10n":{"default_title":"Related Content"}},"revcontent":{"status":"1","web_id":"114874","amp_id":"114645","amp_wrapper":"texomashomepage_114645","app_code":"<div id=\"rc-widget-091d63\" data-rc-widget data-widget-host=\"habitat\" data-endpoint=\"\/\/trends.revcontent.com\" data-widget-id=\"116124\"><\/div>\r

<script type=\"text\/javascript\" src=\"\/\/assets.revcontent.com\/master\/delivery.js\" defer=\"defer\"><\/script>","app_code_id":"","app_code_widget_host":"","app_code_widget_id":""},"section_fronts":{"l10n":{"headlines":"Headlines","more_headlines_title":"More %s Headlines","top_stories_title":"Top Stories"},"default_provider":"queried_object","hero_read_more_link":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/news\/","num_headline_list_articles":5,"num_headline_lists":6,"num_hero_pages":1,"num_ranked_articles_per_page":5,"num_top_stories_pages":2,"top_stories_read_more_link":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/news\/"},"segment":{"segment_key":"","segment_key_amp":"","status":"0"},"send_to_news":{"url":"http:\/\/embed.sendtonews.com\/oembed\/?fk=afbKi2Dr&cid=9400&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=140&floatwidth=400&floatposition=top-right&float=on","enabled":"1"},"sidebar":{"l10n":{"dont_miss_title":"Don't Miss"},"num_dont_miss_articles":7},"social_links":{"email":"news@kfdx.com","facebook":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/KFDX3\/","instagram":"https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/texomashomepage\/","pinterest":"","rss":"","twitter":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/TexomasHomepage","youtube":"https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/user\/KFDXKJTL"},"supernav":{"l10n":{"close_navigation":"Close Navigation","open_navigation":"Open Navigation","looking_for?":"What are you looking for?","primary_menu":"Primary Menu","toggle_menu":"Toggle Menu","top_stories":"Top Stories"},"max_depth":2,"nav_menu_location":"supernav","num_children_per_column":7,"num_columns":4,"num_columns_without_thumbnails":1,"num_posts_in_column_with_thumbnails":1,"num_posts_in_column_without_thumbnails":4,"post_type_feature":"supernav"},"syndication":{"canonical_home_url":""},"template_variables":{"l10n":{"article_date":"M j, Y \/ h:i A T","article_time_format":"h:i A T","article_list_by":"by %1$s %2$s %3$s","article_list_category":"%1$s \/ %2$s","author_by":"by: %s","author_sep":", ","infinite_button_text":"Load More","infinite_error_text":"Error loading articles","infinite_loading":"Loading...","more":"More","more_term":"More %s","next_page":"Next page","now_playing":"Now Playing","previous_page":"Previous page","posted":"Posted: %s","read_more_arrow":"Read More »","relative_date_format":"%s ago","search":"Search","sep":"\/","share_this_story":"Share this story","site_search":"Site Search...","snippet_date":"M j, Y","sponsored_by":"Sponsored By","top_stories_from":"Top Stories From %s","updated":"Updated: %s","up_next":"Up Next","video":"Video","exit_sticky_player":"Exit sticky player","form_processing":"Processing...","form_message_sent":"Message Sent!","form_error":"Error"},"num_404_top_stories_articles":5},"uuid":"bc4ba156-1a82-40b1-82e1-99044a9d8e4f","video_center":{"l10n":{"document_title":"Video Center","meta_description":"The latest videos from Texomashomepage.com"},"num_bins":10,"num_videos_per_bin":12,"number_of_tabs":7,"tabs_stack_until_bp":900,"carousel_excluded_article_fields":["excerpt","category","date"]},"weather":{"city_name":"","latitude":"33.9137","longitude":"-98.4934","zipcode":"76309"},"weather_alerts":{"l10n":{"loading_alerts":"Checking for current alerts","no_current_alerts":"There are no active weather alerts. Check back later."}}}; var nsApiSettings = {"root":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/wp-json\/","nonce":"858ed8e354","versionString":"wp\/v2\/"}; var weatherAlerts = {"alert_types":["Blizzard Warning","Blizzard Watch","Blowing Dust Advisory","Blowing Dust Warning","Child Abduction Emergency","Dense Smoke Advisory","Dust Advisory","Dust Storm Warning","Earthquake Warning","Evacuation - Immediate","Excessive Heat Warning","Excessive Heat Watch","Extreme Cold Warning","Extreme Cold Watch","Extreme Fire Danger","Extreme Wind Warning","Fire Warning","Fire Weather Watch","Flash Flood Statement","Flash Flood Warning","Flash Flood Watch","Flood Advisory","Flood Statement","Flood Warning","Flood Watch","Freeze Warning","Freeze Watch","Freezing Fog Advisory","Freezing Rain Advisory","Frost Advisory","Hard Freeze Warning","Hard Freeze Watch","Hazardous Materials Warning","Heat Advisory","Ice Storm Warning","Law Enforcement Warning","Local Area Emergency","Red Flag Warning","Severe Thunderstorm Warning","Severe Thunderstorm Watch","Severe Weather Statement","Small Stream Flood Advisory","Special Weather Statement","Storm Surge Warning","Storm Surge Watch","Storm Warning","Storm Watch","Tornado Warning","Tornado Watch","Urban And Small Stream Flood Advisory","Wind Advisory","Wind Chill Advisory","Wind Chill Warning","Wind Chill Watch","Winter Storm Warning","Winter Storm Watch","Winter Weather Advisory"],"api_url":"https:\/\/weather-lakana.lakana-prod.com\/weather-service\/v2\/alerts\/getLiveAlertsByCounties?counties=48075,48101,48269,48433,40057,48197,48155,48275,48207,48487,48023,48447,40075,40141,48485,48009,48503,40031,40033,48077,48237,40137,40067,48337,40065","fips":["48075","48101","48269","48433","40057","48197","48155","48275","48207","48487","48023","48447","40075","40141","48485","48009","48503","40031","40033","48077","48237","40137","40067","48337","40065"]}; </script> <script src='https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/build/js/global.bundle.min.js?ver=b00220adef1aa18aecfb'></script> <script src='https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/build/js/article.bundle.min.js?ver=65136e2c072d7645fe4d'></script> <script async src='https://s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js?ver=1.0.0#pubid=ra-5b7190c0239b8829'></script> <script> var addthis_config=addthis_config||{};addthis_config.data_track_addressbar=false;addthis_config.data_track_clickback=false; var addthis_share = window.addthis_share || {"url":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/news\/local-news\/holliday-elementary-no-longer-requiring-students-to-wear-masks-beginning-sept-29\/"} </script> <script src='https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=5.4.2'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://stats.wp.com/e-202038.js' async='async' defer='defer'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ 'view', {v:'ext',j:'1:8.7.1',blog:'162794460',post:'546452',tz:'-5',srv:'www.texomashomepage.com'} ]); _stq.push([ 'clickTrackerInit', '162794460', '546452' ]); </script> <script type="text/javascript">window.NREUM||(NREUM={});NREUM.info={"beacon":"bam.nr-data.net","licenseKey":"bb199f70cb","applicationID":"222037236","transactionName":"MQNTMhdXDxECABBZDAhJchMWQg4PTBMLQxdIFl4VEQ==","queueTime":0,"applicationTime":939,"atts":"HURERF9NHE5BAkYKGBsb","errorBeacon":"bam.nr-data.net","agent":""}</script></body> </html>