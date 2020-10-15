Holliday Elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — A student at Holliday Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a letter sent to parents Thursday.

In the letter, Holliday Elementary Principal Tara Kirkland said all students who have been deemed a close contact have received a phone call from staff.

Kirkland said the schools top priority is to ensure the safety of all students and staff at Holliday Elementary School.

Officials with Holliday ISD made the decision to not require masks at the elementary school after the first six weeks, which began September 29.

Kirkland encouraged parents to monitor their child or children for signs of COVID-19, which may appear between two and fourteen days after exposure.

If you have any questions, you’re urged to contact Kirkland at (940) 586-1986 or by email at tara.kirkland@hollidayisd.net.

Please find the letter from Holliday ISD below: