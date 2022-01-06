Holliday High School UIL Academic Team celebrates winning state championship

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s a new addition to the already ten monuments in front of Holliday High School showing the students and faculty’s accomplishments in winning state championships.

On Thursday, January 8, they celebrated the school’s sixth UIL Academic State Championship for the year 2021.

Due to the cold weather, an assembly was held in the school auditorium this morning honoring the UIL Academic State Championship Team and the setting of the new monument.

The monument was originally supposed to be installed months ago but due to complications, the arrival of the monument was delayed.

UIL Academic Director Shawn Duthie said this championship speaks volumes about the students as well as the staff at Holliday High School.



“It’s a cumulative effort of years of work by students and coaches and the kids that came before the ones that we have now that helped train and assist and came back and pushed people along, so they saw that it was obtainable so they knew that they could achieve those goals,” Duthie said.

Several former academic state championship winners were invited to the ceremony where a reception was held for the Holliday High School UIL Academic Team and their parents following the ceremony.