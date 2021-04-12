Holliday ISD teacher wins Red River Best Chevy Dealer Teacher Appreciation Award

HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL)—One Texoma teacher received quite the surprise Monday morning.

Holliday High School UIL Academic Coordinator, Shawn Duthie won the Red River Best Chevy Dealer along with Herb Easley Teacher Appreciation Award.

Since Duthie has been with Holliday I.S.D., he’s won five UIL state championships.

Duthie was nominated by several teachers and students. He was one of 1,300 nominees for this award. Duthie said winning this award was a shock to him.

“It really is a nice honor, completely surprised and feel very undeserving of the praise and the things that people said, that’s a little overwhelming,” Duthie said.

Along with the recognition, Duthie also walked away with a $2,500 check.

