Holliday ISD announce new superintendent

HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Holliday Independent School District announced Thursday on their official Facebook page they have selected a new superintendent.

At a called meeting on Wednesday, June 3, the Holliday ISD Board of Trustees named Cody Carroll the lone finalist to be the superintendent of Holliday ISD.

Carroll is currently finishing his twenty-eighth year working in education, serving the past eight years as the superintendent for Krum ISD after serving five years as superintendent of Meadow ISD.

Carroll obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Angelo State University and a Master’s degree from Lubbock Christian University.

Carroll and his wife, Amy have three daughters.

See the full Facebook post below: