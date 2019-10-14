Holliday ISD breaks ground for $2 million expansion project

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— It was a big day for folks in Holliday ISD. Faculty along with students broke ground today for their $2 million expansion project which includes adding 5 additional classrooms to the elementary school along with two more bathrooms, another part of the expansion will include a new bus barn and maintenance offices. School leaders said growth in the schools prompted this expansion.

“I think that some people would like a little bit more of a smaller setting, you know its a good and a bad thing when you’re growing or you’re beginning to lose that smaller setting, so one of the things that were doing is we’re beginning to reduce the number of transfers we’re accepting hopefully we’ll be able to keep our enrollment steady for a few years until more people move into the district,” Superintendent Kevin Dyes said.

Construction will start Tuesday and Dyes said they expect this expansion project to be completed by August of next year.