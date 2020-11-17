Holliday ISD, City View ISD remove online learning to help students succeed in classroom

HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Holliday ISD school board has voted to reserve online learning for students that have tested positive, are in quarantine or are classified as a high risk to contract COVID-19.

This move is to take effect in January.

Holliday ISD officials said some teachers and students have had issues being successful with remote learning.

City View ISD removed online learning completely in October because of the same issues. Officials from City View said students have been more successful in the classroom because of it.

With some school districts discontinuing online learning throughout the state, officials with Texas Medical Association are urging districts to keep the option open for families.

“Some of the students were having issues keeping up with work,” Holliday ISD superintendent Cody Carroll said. “We had some with attendance issues, we had some students that were doing real well. But the bottom line is this was never meant to be a long term solution to the issue.”

“We were struggling with the kids passing, that was the whole reason. When we looked at it and we said ‘Ok. 53% of those kids that are online are failing, at the elementary [school] it was 70%.’ We were gonna end up having to hold these kids back,” City View ISD superintendent Bushong said.

Bushong said since students have returned to class, they have been much more successful with face to face instruction.

“Kids are getting in a rhythm, they’re coming to school, they’re doing their work. We really feel like we’re headed in a great direction and I could not have told you that with distance learning in October,” Bushong said.

Carroll said he hopes to see students thrive once they’re back in the classroom.

“We all know that the best place for our students is in the classroom,” Carroll said. “But we also know that there are some cases that we’re gonna have to understand that we’re gonna have to continue to provide remote learning.”

School disricts continue to search for the best way to battle the pandemic and educate today’s youth.

Carroll also said the principals of Holliday ISD schools will reach out to every family that is currently remote learning after Thanksgiving break.