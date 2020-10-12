Holliday ISD reports 1 new COVID-19 case

ARCHER CO. (KFDX/KJLT) — According to an email sent to parents of students at Holliday ISD, one student in Holliday Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The email went on to state that have been deemed close contact will receive a phone call from the staff and that Holliday ISD will continue to follow safety protocols in partnership with the Texas Department of State Health Services.

If you have any questions or concerns you can contact the district at 940-586-1986 or email tara.kirkland@hollidayisd.net if you have any questions.