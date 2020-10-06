Holliday ISD reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

UPDATE: October 6, 2020 4:13 p.m.

According to an email sent to parents of students at Holliday ISD, one staff member in the district has tested positive for COVID-19.

The email states that Holliday ISD has disinfected classrooms and other areas prior to students returning.

ARCHER CO. (KFDX/KJLT) — According to an email sent to parents of students at Holliday ISD, one student in Holliday ISD has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday it was reported that a Holliday High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The email went on to state that have been deemed close contact will receive a phone call from the staff and that Holliday ISD will continue to follow safety protocols in partnership with the Texas Department of State Health Services.

If you have any questions or concerns you can contact the district at 940-586-1624 or email Bruce.Patterson@hollidayisd.net.