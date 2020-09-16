Holliday ISD COVID-19 case total now 2

It was previously reported that the September 16, 2020 COVID-19 case was the first for Holliday ISD which was reported incorrectly. A case of COVID-19 for Holliday ISD was reported on August 27, 2020.

The total cases of COVID-19 that have been reported for COVID-19 is now two.

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — According to an email sent to parents of Holliday ISD students, Wednesday, a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member works at both Holliday High School and Middle School campuses.

According to the letter both campuses were disinfected before students returned.

Holliday ISD will continue to follow all COVID-19 related health and safety procedures and ask that parents monitor students for any signs of illness.