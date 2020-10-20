Holliday ISD staff member tests positive for COVID-19

HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — A staff member who works at both Holliday’s High School and Middle School campuses has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to families of Holliday Independent School District.

The letter states necessary steps to disinfect classrooms and other areas were taken prior to students returning to their campuses Tuesday.

The letter said the school’s top priority is to ensure the safety of all students and staff at Holliday Elementary School.

RELATED CONTENT

Officials with Holliday ISD made the decision to not require masks at the elementary school after the first six weeks, which began September 29.

Parents are encouraged to monitor their child or children for signs of COVID-19, which may appear between two and fourteen days after exposure.

If you have any questions, you’re encouraged to reach out to the principals of the campuses: