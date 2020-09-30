Holliday ISD staff member tests positive for COVID-19

HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — In a statement sent to family members of Holliday Independent School district students on Wednesday Sept. 30, Holliday ISD officials reported that a staff member who works at both the Holliday middle and high schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said they have taken the necessary safety precautions in response to this positive result and urged all parents to monitor their children to see if any of the following symptoms show in the following two weeks: