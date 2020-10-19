Holliday ISD student tests positive for COVID-19

HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL)— One student COVID-19 case has been confirmed at Holliday Elementary School according to Holliday ISD officials.

All students that were determined as close contact were notified and parents were also notified about the case.

The letter states that school officials are following safety protocols and will continue to follow all COVID-19 health and safety procedures.

School officials are encouraging parents to monitor their child for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

● Fever equal to or greater than 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit or chills

● Cough

● Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

● Fatigue

● Muscle, body aches, shaking or exaggerated shivering

● Headache

● New loss of taste or smell

● Sore throat

● Congestion or runny nose

● Nausea or vomiting

● Diarrhea

If you have any questions, you’re encouraged to reach out to the principal of the campus:

Holliday Elementary School — Tara Kirkland Phone — (940) 586-1986 Email — tara.kirkland@hollidayisd.net

— Tara Kirkland

Find the letter from Holliday ISD below: