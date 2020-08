HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — A student at Holliday High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Holliday High School Principal Bruce Patterson informed all parents of students who attend Holliday High School by letter of the positive case.

Students who have been deemed as a “close contact” to the student have received a phone call from Holliday High School staff, according to the letter.

Please find the letter from Patterson below: