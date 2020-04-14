1  of  2
Holliday ISD superintendent announces retirement, search for new superintendent begins

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL)— Just shy of 10 years as superintendent of the Holliday school system, Kevin Dyes is retiring.

The Holliday ISD Board met Monday night and accepted Dyes’ resignation.

Dyes took over as superintendent in 2011, after previous Superintendent Clarke Boyd left in January that year.

During his tenure, district voters passed a bond issue and improvements and new facilities were completed in 2014 at the middle and high schools, including a new gym and ag center.

Dyes said it was a blessing to be able to serve at Holliday ISD and he is truly grateful to have worked with such a great staff, students, parents and board.

There are no words to express what a blessing it has been for me and my family serving as superintendent of Holliday ISD for the past nine years. Everything that we have accomplished together: facilities, curriculum and program changes, extracurricular activities, technology, you name it, has been a team effort and I am truly grateful to have worked with such a great staff, great students, parents and Board. The heart of what Holliday is as a school, the traditions, the expectations and the motivation has always been carried and passed on by our great teachers and school community. I know that those traditions and expectations will continue, because they are bigger than any one person. I have grown to love the school and community and will carry with me nothing but fond memories and a deep gratitude for having had the opportunity to work for Holliday ISD. HERO!

Holliday ISD Superintendent Kevin Dyes

As the board begins the search for a new superintendent, they would like the public’s input on a leadership profile by taking a survey. The survey must be completed by Sunday, May 10.

Click here to take the survey.

