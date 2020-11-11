Holliday ISD to end remote learning

ARCHER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — An update was made to Holliday ISD remote learning program Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement from Superintendent Cody Carroll, all students who are participating in remote instruction must return to campus on January 5, 2021, unless they meet certain criteria.

The statement said, “After careful consideration and much discussion, the Holliday ISD School Board voted to change the criteria for off-campus remote instruction effective January 5th, 2021. What this means is that all students will need to return to on-campus instruction beginning January 5th, 2021, unless they meet certain criteria. Students that have medical certification for COVID-19 high risk will

be granted an exemption and can stay remote. Students that are quarantined or that test positive

for COVID can go remote for the duration of their time off-campus as well. All other students

will need to return to the school setting for instruction.”

According to the release after the Thanksgiving break, principals will reach out to every family that is currently remote and discuss options available for moving forward.

You can read the full statement below.