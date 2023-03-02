HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — A local magician will soon be on your screens on the national show “You Bet Your Life,” hosted by Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks.

Ron Wilson started doing magic at just 10 years old and has been passionate about it ever since, but he never thought it would take him to the big screen.

Wilson entered himself in the show when he saw the advertisement for people wanting to be a participant.

When he got the email back, he was then flown to Los Angeles for three days where he got to meet the show’s hosts and participate on their game show.

“I was able to show Jay Leno some magic and read his mind, so that kind of freaked him and Kevin Eubanks out a little bit, so you’ll get to see that on the show,” Wilson said. “But it was just kind of part of it, part of the show.”

The show is scheduled to air next Wednesday, March 8, on Texoma’s Fox, so don’t miss it.