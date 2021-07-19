Holliday man and women arrested after deputy found meth, other contraband

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man and woman from Holliday are jailed on $25,000 bonds after a traffic stop leads to a search of their car, which deputies say contained used needles, meth, broken pipes, and an infant in a car seat.

Mary Villers and Ronnie Bailey are charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Wichita County Jail booking

Around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning, a Wichita County deputy says she saw a Dodge Dart run a stoplight at Central Freeway East Access Road and Kell East, almost hitting a car in the intersection.

The car pulled over into a parking lot where the deputy said the driver. Bailey was immediately nervous and said he had outstanding arrest warrants.

She also saw there was an infant in a back seat car seat. She obtained permission to search the car from Villers, who was the registered owner.

The deputy says she found a black zipper back on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat and inside it was a glass pipe with a liquid substance and a brown substance in the bowl which both tested positive for meth.

She also found blue, white and green baggies containing a crystal-like substance which tested as meth, and multiple used syringes, three broken glass pipes containing a crystal and brown residue.

Wichita County Jail booking

In another plastic bag, she said she found multiple empty plastic baggies, which she said is an indication meth is being packaged for sale, not personal use.

The deputy says Bailey claimed ownership of the illegal items and told her Villers used meth from the bag.