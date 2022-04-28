HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Holliday and Archer County are mourning the loss of Joe Chunn, Chief of Police for the Holliday Police Department.

Holliday confirmed his passing through a Facebook post Thursday morning that said, “We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our Chief of Police & best friend.”

Archer City Police Department informed their community of the news Thursday morning as well on Facebook, where they told the public they learned of the late Chief’s death on Wednesday night.

An outpouring of support for Chunn’s family and the Holliday Police Department has been shared through comments on Archer City Police Departments post.

At time of publication, we have no further information on the cause of his death.

A reporter with Texoma’s Homepage reached out to the Holliday Police Department, where they asked for privacy and did not release any comment.