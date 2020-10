HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — The varsity football matchup between District 6-3A Division II rivals Holliday and Nocona has been canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.

Officials announced Friday afternoon just a few hours before the game was scheduled to be played that Nocona canceled the football game due to positive cases of COVID-19 on their football team.

See the Facebook post below:

Officials said the game will be recorded as a 15-0 victory for the Eagles for the purposes of district records.