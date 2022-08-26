WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chase that started in Archer County ended in Wichita Falls with one arrest.

The chase started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holliday after officers were called out to a reported family dispute. Authorities say a woman had a confrontation with her mother over custody of the woman’s child.

Holliday police responded and began chasing the woman in a black Nissan down U.S. Highway 82, into Wichita Falls. Spike strips were set up on Kell Boulevard around Brook Avenue, but the driver turned off Kell north onto Fairway Boulevard, then down onto Seymour Highway.

The chase went by the KFDX studio at around 90 mph and the driver finally stopped at Central Freeway near the Econo Lodge where the driver was taken into custody. Officers were not sure if the child was in the car during the chase but said only the woman was in the car.