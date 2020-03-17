Holliday Senior Citizens Association center closed, meal delivery available

HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL)— The Holliday Senior Citizens Association Board of Directors has announced that the center is closed to all in-house activities until further notice.

Board Directors said this policy will go into effect Tuesday, March 18.

According to the board of directors, meals will be provided on delivery basis.

For those wanting to receive a meal, the board said to call 586-1963 by 9:30 a.m.

Board Directors said meals will be delivered as usual to all Meals on Wheels clients. Volunteers will bring all take-out meals to your vehicle.