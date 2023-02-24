Image from the 2019 Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival in Wichita Falls. Photo Credit: File/KFDX

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 26th annual Arts Alive Home and Garden Festival is set to get underway this weekend at The MPEC in Wichita Falls.

The Home and Garden Festival will take place on February 25 and 26.

This annual event is full of family fun and variety. There will be a petting zoo, an interactive agricultural exhibit and artist demonstrations. In addition to all the activities, there will be more than 40 vendors in the “Farmer’s Market”.

This event takes place on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

This is the biggest fundraiser for the Arts Council of Wichita Falls with proceeds going to help with their two buildings, the Center for the Arts in The Forum, and many educational opportunities in the community.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There will be over 100 vendors in the main exhibit hall, more than 40 farmer’s market vendors, and lots of community organizations.

For tickets, you can go to the Arts Council of Wichita Falls website, or you can purchase tickets at the door. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.