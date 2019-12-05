Home for the Holidays adoption event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center has several cats, dogs, puppies and kittens looking for forever homes this Holiday Season.

In an effort to find homes for these animals, the Animal Services Center is offering a special “Home for the Holidays” reduced adoption fee event for three days only.

Take advantage of the reduced rates Thursday, December 5 through Saturday, December 7.

The reduced fees are as follows:

One Cat or Kitten: $20

One Dog or Puppy: $20 The reduced adoption fee also covers the following for each animal adopted:

Vaccinations

Worming

Feline Leukemia testing for cats

Heartworm testing for dogs six months and older

Flea and tick preventative

Microchipping In addition to the fee, adopters must pre-pay for the animal to be spayed or neutered at their veterinarian of choice.

Adopted adult animals six months or older will be taken to the chosen veterinarian’s office by Animal Services staff.

Puppies and kittens under six months will be given a date that the procedure must be completed by, with a pre-paid receipt on file.

Anyone considering adopting an animal is encouraged to visit the Animal Services Center to become pre-approved.

All adoptable animals can be seen at the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center at 1207 Hatton Road.

The Animal Services Center’s regular business hours are Monday through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.