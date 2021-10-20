Home health aide charged with theft from elderly, disabled patient

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A home health aide is arrested after police say she stole more than $1,700 by using her elderly and disabled patient’s debit card.

Shaniqua Edwards-Stevens is charged with credit or debit card abuse of an elderly or disabled person.

The victim’s daughter told police the money was taken from her mother’s credit union account through a cash app, an ATM withdrawal at United Supermarket on Jacksboro Highway, and an ATM withdrawal at the credit union ATM.

Police said surveillance video confirms Edwards-Stevens was in the parking lot at United.

When questioned, police said Edwards-Stevens told them she was authorized to use the victim’s card and PIN to get money to wash the victim’s clothes because the victim was homebound.

Edwards-Stevens said she did jobs and laundry for the victim and denied using the card for any fraudulent purposes, including the charge at the credit union ATM.

Police said they also obtained still photos from the credit union that show the same vehicle there as the one at United, and the person appears to be the same person as in the United images.