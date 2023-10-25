WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Just in time for the holidays, the highly anticipated grand opening date of a national discount home furnishings retailer’s newest storefront in Wichita Falls has been announced.

According to its website, the grand opening for the new Wichita Falls location of HomeGoods, a major home furnishings discount store in the same business family as TJ Maxx and Marshalls, is set for Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Hours of operation during HomeGoods’ grand opening on November 9 will be from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Normal store hours will be from 9:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to HomeGoods’ website.

HomeGoods will be located in the former home of Bed, Bath & Beyond next to Michael’s in the Quail Creek Crossing Shopping Center located at the corner of Lawrence Road and Maplewood Avenue in Wichita Falls.

Andy Lee, Quail Creek Crossings’ developer, first told Texoma’s Homepage about the shopping center’s newest addition in February 2023, with a spokesperson from HomeGoods’ corporate office confirming in July 2023 plans to open a store in Wichita Falls.

In preparation for the store’s grand opening, several hiring events took place during the week of October 16, 2023. Those interested in a career at HomeGoods can learn more about open positions and apply online.

Quail Creek Crossing has bolstered its list of retailers in recent months, adding national apparel stores Old Navy and American Eagle after their departures from Sikes Senter Mall, as well as a second location of Bath & Body Works, with The Buckle moving from Sikes Senter Mall and into the shopping center in the coming months.