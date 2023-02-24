In this Tuesday, May 16, 2017, photo, a shopper pushes a cart inside a HomeGoods store, in Salem, N.H (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A national chain of home furnishing stores is opening a location in Wichita Falls, at the site of the former Bed Bath & Beyond in Quail Creek Crossing.

Quail Creek Crossing Developer Andy Lee confirmed that HomeGoods will be moving into the recently vacated store after the lease was signed this past month.

There is no set date for when HomeGoods will open yet, but Lee said it will likely be by the middle of summer.

HomeGoods is the newest addition announced for the shopping center since the January 27th opening of Bath & Body Works.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more about the plans for the shopping center.